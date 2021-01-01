Menu

Vincent DUCHATEAU

DOUALA

En résumé

Entreprises

  • COREX CM - Directeur Général

    2014 - maintenant Bureau d'étude technique d'ingénierie basé à DOUALA - Cameroun
    Maîtrise d'oeuvre et études d’exécution entreprise.
    Prestations locales et internationales.
    www.corex-ing.com

  • Assystem - Chef de projets

    Courbevoie 2013 - 2014

  • CAP INGELEC - Chef de projets Electricité

    Saint-Jean-d'Illac 2010 - 2013

  • INGEROP - Ingénieur d'affaire

    Rueil-Malmaison 2009 - 2010

Formations

Réseau

