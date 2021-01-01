Retail
Vincent DUCHATEAU
Vincent DUCHATEAU
DOUALA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
COREX CM
- Directeur Général
2014 - maintenant
Bureau d'étude technique d'ingénierie basé à DOUALA - Cameroun
Maîtrise d'oeuvre et études d’exécution entreprise.
Prestations locales et internationales.
www.corex-ing.com
Assystem
- Chef de projets
Courbevoie
2013 - 2014
CAP INGELEC
- Chef de projets Electricité
Saint-Jean-d'Illac
2010 - 2013
INGEROP
- Ingénieur d'affaire
Rueil-Malmaison
2009 - 2010
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Benedicte MBALLA
Elmostafa AIT-SAID
Hassan AACHBOUN
Laurent LE DEVEHAT
Nicolas GINDREY
Nina MATCHIDA
Stéphanie JAY
