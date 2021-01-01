Retail
Vincent DUCHATEAU
Vincent DUCHATEAU
BRUXELLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ogone
- Business Project Manager
2012 - maintenant
Mobistar
- Product Manager
Bois Colombes
2008 - 2012
Accenture
- Consultant
Paris
2005 - 2008
Formations
Université Libre De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
2000 - 2005
Ingénieur civil électricien
Réseau
Christophe DEBUSSCHE
Claire GALLOY
Eric RODRIGUEZ
Fabio CORNA PELLEGRINI SPANDRE
Geoffrey ROLIN
Jean-Michel NOÉ
Jérôme THERET
Pierre NUTTIN
Sébastien GUARDIOLA
