Menu

Vincent DUCHESNE

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SKI
Automobile

Entreprises

  • RATP - Charge d affaire responsable garantie MAN EVOBUS SCANIA

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • RATP - Chef d'atelier

    Paris 1999 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :