Vincent DUEYMES

I held different positions in my career path to acquire expertise in supply chain management and skills covering Warehousing, Purchasing and Customer Service.



Site Manager - 5 years

Warehouse Manager - 3 years

Export Transport Manager - 6 years

Programs Manager - 2 years

Customs Manager - 4 years



Skills:

* Dangerous goods Adviser, ADR & IATA regulation (15 years)

* Cold chain distribution (10 years).

• Member of the Commission on international transportation under controlled temperature (SFSTP-AFF)

• Member of the Pharma Logistics Club (PLC) Association

* Management System (WMS) and ERP (Baan - Infor and SAP)

* Subject Matter Expert (SME) for European Logistics Center for SAP implementation (4 years).

* President of Inter-Company restaurant Association (RIE) since 2006





Mes compétences :

Export

Gestion de projet

SAP Sales and Distribution

Chaine logistique

ADR

Management

Transport

Supply Chain

SAP

Third-Party Logistics

SAP WM

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Lotus Notes/Domino

Infor

ISO 900X Standard

IBM AS400 Hardware

Baan