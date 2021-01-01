Vincent DUEYMES

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Arronville
I held different positions in my career path to acquire expertise in supply chain management and skills covering Warehousing, Purchasing and Customer Service.
Site Manager - 5 years
Warehouse Manager - 3 years
Export Transport Manager - 6 years
Programs Manager - 2 years
Customs Manager - 4 years
Skills:
* Dangerous goods Adviser, ADR & IATA regulation (15 years)
* Cold chain distribution (10 years).
• Member of the Commission on international transportation under controlled temperature (SFSTP-AFF)
• Member of the Pharma Logistics Club (PLC) Association
* Management System (WMS) and ERP (Baan - Infor and SAP)
* Subject Matter Expert (SME) for European Logistics Center for SAP implementation (4 years).
* President of Inter-Company restaurant Association (RIE) since 2006
Mes compétences :
Export
Gestion de projet
SAP Sales and Distribution
Chaine logistique
ADR
Management
Transport
Supply Chain
SAP
Third-Party Logistics
SAP WM
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Lotus Notes/Domino
Infor
ISO 900X Standard
IBM AS400 Hardware
Baan