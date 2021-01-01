Menu

Vincent DUEYMES

Marnes La Coquette

En résumé

I held different positions in my career path to acquire expertise in supply chain management and skills covering Warehousing, Purchasing and Customer Service.

Site Manager - 5 years
Warehouse Manager - 3 years
Export Transport Manager - 6 years
Programs Manager - 2 years
Customs Manager - 4 years

Skills:
* Dangerous goods Adviser, ADR & IATA regulation (15 years)
* Cold chain distribution (10 years).
• Member of the Commission on international transportation under controlled temperature (SFSTP-AFF)
• Member of the Pharma Logistics Club (PLC) Association
* Management System (WMS) and ERP (Baan - Infor and SAP)
* Subject Matter Expert (SME) for European Logistics Center for SAP implementation (4 years).
* President of Inter-Company restaurant Association (RIE) since 2006


Mes compétences :
Export
Gestion de projet
SAP Sales and Distribution
Chaine logistique
ADR
Management
Transport
Supply Chain
SAP
Third-Party Logistics
SAP WM
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Lotus Notes/Domino
Infor
ISO 900X Standard
IBM AS400 Hardware
Baan

Entreprises

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories - Programs Manager

    Marnes La Coquette 2013 - maintenant Restructuration du site de distribution Européen

    Intégration de sites (France, Europe) : Chambly, France ; Turnhout, Belgique

    Plan de Continuité d’Activité (PCA) : Contrat 3PL

     Processus de distribution et transport
     Opérations logistiques
     Projets transverses
     Déménagements de site

  • BIO-RAD - Export - Transport Manager

    Marnes La Coquette 2010 - 2012  Responsable export et transport
     Réglementations
     Douanes
     Administration des ventes
     Négociation des contrats et suivi transporteurs
     Plans de transports
     Appels d’offres
     Stratégies d’optimisation
     Réunions Qualité trimestrielles

    Responsable service Export : 45.000 commandes/an, transport routier et aérien.

    Négociations transporteurs : Chef de projet, business lead. Gains de 200 k€/an.

    Facturation transport : Contrôle et validation des lignes expédiées par tierce-partie.

    Gestion des commandes par pays :
    Réduction de 30% des séquences de commandes

    Lead time: Réduction de 11 jours en 2007, 5.5 jours en 2011.

    Facturation par expédition : Amélioration des process

    Plans de transports: Réduction de 30% des coûts vers l’Italie et l’Allemagne.

    Transports: Bascule vers transports routiers en bi-température

    Appels d’offres : Initiateur, sélection, déploiement et suivi.

    Nouvelle organisation : organisation 2-8 , cut off des commandes à 16.00 heures

    Taux de service : Augmentation de 91 à 97 % en 1 an.



    Activité : 31.500 destinations , 156 pays, budget de 6 M€.

  • BIO-RAD - Responsable d'Exploitation

    Marnes La Coquette 2006 - 2009 Matières dangereuses :
    Création logiciel emballage ADR et IATA.

    Formateur interne

    Système Gestion d’Entrepôt (WMS) : Variation de 1800 à 3000 lignes de commandes/jour.

    Construction et déménagement de site :
    Transfert (120 camions / 14 jours). Pas d’impact sur clients.

  • BIO-RAD - Directeur de site adjoint

    Marnes La Coquette 2002 - 2005 Management direct :
    Effectif de 50 magasiniers, 2 superviseurs, 15 administratifs, 2 techniciens analystes système.

    Comités opérationnels :
    Mise en place, monitoring, plan de charge, tableaux de bord, KPI et reporting.

    Entretiens annuels d’évaluation :
    Fixation and évaluation des objectifs.
    Augmentation de salaire liée aux performances

    Responsabilité (sécurité, froid) : 30 M€ de stock, 14.000 m2, 15.000 emplacements, 28.000 références (réactifs de laboratoire, instrumentation)

    Traçabilité des expéditions :
    Température et délai de livraison

    Activité :
    3 millions tonnes/an et 7 millions d’unités par an. 720.000 lignes de commandes / an, 200.000 commandes.

    Clients France et Europe : Laboratoires de ville, hôpitaux, cliniques

    Clients Export : Centres de distribution, revendeurs

    Budget consommables distribution :
    500 K€. Economie de 30 % sur budget consommables.

    Budget intérimaires :
    350 K€. Réduction à 12 % du nombre d’intérimaires

    Gestion d’équipe : Gain de productivité de 40% et 8% de réduction d’effectif.

    Budget “operations” (OPEX) :
    5 M€. Elaboration et suivi.

    Comités d’établissement (CE), réunions Delégués de Personnel (DP) et Comité d’Hygiène, de Sécurité des Conditions de Travail (CHSCT)

  • Groupe UNIPEX - Responsable de site

    1996 - 2002 Réalisations :
    Entrepôt sous douane : Augmentation de 30% de la trésorerie mensuelle.
    Accréditation part tierce partie : Validation du programme « Responsible Care ».
    Norme ISO 9002 : Implantation sur site
    Responsabilités :
    Coordinateur ``Responsible Care'' auprès de l'Union Française du Commerce Chimique (UFCC)
    Conseiller à la sécurité transport ADR.
    Responsable logistique. 2000 tonnes / ans. 1500 palettes, 1500 m2
    Déclarant en douane.

  • Groupe UNIPEX - Assistant Commercial International

    1993 - 1995 Gestion d'un portefeuille clients-fournisseurs. Secteurs: pharmacie et cosmétique

