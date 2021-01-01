Retail
Vincent DUGAST
Vincent DUGAST
Vert-le-Grand
En résumé
Entreprises
Intermarché
- Responsable drive
Vert-le-Grand
2014 - 2014
: Intermarché à ARZON (Morbihan) : mise en rayon,
FCB BEAUCOUZE
- Stage
2014 - 2014
associatif à BEAUCOUZE (Maine et Loire) : entraineur des U7. ;
Décathlon
- Conseiller clientèle
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2013 - maintenant
: Décathlon à VANNES (Morbihan) : hôte de caisse, hôte d'accueil, conseillé clientèle pour le rayon montagne, contrat étudiant de 10h en CDI. ;
Carrefour
- INTERVENANT
Massy
2011 - 2011
(Morbihan) : opération téléthon (contact clientèle). ;
Formations
IFEPSA
Angers
2013 - maintenant
licence
(49) : 3ème année en * Diplôme BSB (surveillant de baignade de mineur)
- Diplôme informatique C2I
* Diplôme PSC 1 ;
IFEPSA
Angers
2013 - 2016
Caroline BUIS
Guillaume DUBOURG
Julien MULAK
Kristell WIETRICH
Pierre DUGAST
Pierre KEMPA
