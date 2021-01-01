Retail
Vincent DUJARDIN
Vincent DUJARDIN
MOUVAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Osteopathe
- Osteopathe
2015 - maintenant
Formations
COTN (Lille)
Lille
2014 - 2015
Université Lille II Droit Et Santé - Faculté De Médecine De Lille II
Lille
2009 - 2013
DU ostéopathie
Haute Ecole Provinciale Du Hainaut Occidental - Hepho (Tournai)
Tournai
2003 - 2008
kinesithérapie
Réseau
Oxebo LILLE
Thomas MERCIER DES ROCHETTES
