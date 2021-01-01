Vincent DULHOSTE

Professional Services manager with 19 years of experience in the Investment Management software industry, spanning across software development, implementation, account management and pre-sales.



Track record in delivering projects to client satisfaction, developing PS organisations and supporting sales of complex solutions to large organisations.



Strong international experience, having worked across Europe, US and Asia.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Avant vente

Gestion de la relation client

Asset management

Management

Informatique