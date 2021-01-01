Vincent DULHOSTE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Professional Services manager with 19 years of experience in the Investment Management software industry, spanning across software development, implementation, account management and pre-sales.
Track record in delivering projects to client satisfaction, developing PS organisations and supporting sales of complex solutions to large organisations.
Strong international experience, having worked across Europe, US and Asia.
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Avant vente
Gestion de la relation client
Asset management
Management
Informatique