Vincent DULHOSTE

Paris

En résumé

Professional Services manager with 19 years of experience in the Investment Management software industry, spanning across software development, implementation, account management and pre-sales.

Track record in delivering projects to client satisfaction, developing PS organisations and supporting sales of complex solutions to large organisations.

Strong international experience, having worked across Europe, US and Asia.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Avant vente
Gestion de la relation client
Asset management
Management
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Bi-Sam Technologies - Professional Services Director

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Participated in setting-up a global scalable Professional Services team.
    Focused on building deep product expertise and created a scalable organization that provides consistent support to the consultants.
    Managed a global team of SMEs across Europe, US and Asia.
    Responsible for project delivery, client satisfaction, revenue and P&L achievement in EMEA.

  • SimCorp - Chief Consultant - Pre-Sales

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Provided business and technical expertise on the SimCorp front to back office investment management system, SimCorp Dimension.
    Led pre-sales activities for prospects in France & Benelux.

  • BI-SAM Technologies - Pre-Sales Director

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Managed the global sales engineering team and represented BI-SAM's award winning Performance & Attribution product B-One at leading asset management firms worldwide.

  • Bi-Sam Technologies - Professional Services & Account Management Director

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Managed the Bi-Sam Professional Services team.
    Oversaw B-One implementation projects globally (20 clients in Europe & US) with global responsibility in terms of quality, time & budget.
    Owned relationships with the clients with control on project, product, organisation & negotiation as account manager.

  • BI-SAM Technologies - Project Manager

    Paris 2002 - 2006 Managed a portfolio of key B-One implementation projects.
    Directly undertook project management activities, including leading team, assigning work and delegating, managing all aspects of the project delivery and reporting on project progress

  • Thomson Reuters - Chef de Projet

    Paris 2001 - 2002 Designed and developed a real time interface between Kondor+ (Risk) and ROMS (OMS).

  • Misys - Software Team Leader

    Ploemeur 1998 - 2001 Led the Apollo Front Office development team.
    Designed the Apollo modules (Position Mgt, Cash Mgt, Reconciliation engine, OMS).

  • Misys - Software Engineer

    Ploemeur 1996 - 1997 Designed and developed the client Management module of Apollo.
    Provided support to clients for installing and interfacing the product

Formations

Réseau

