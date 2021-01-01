Vincent DUMAS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
• 8 years of experience in IT Project and Production management
• Leadership and strong communication skills with IT and business stakeholders
• Team member development through coaching & mentoring
• Results oriented with strong change management capacities
• Understand business drivers and facilitate collaboration
Mes compétences :
Derivatives
Shared model implementation
Functional and technical skills
Contract management
Visual Basic for Applications
Vendor Management
User eXperience
Teams coordination
Structured Finance
SQL
SLA management
Risk Analysis
Profit and Loss Accounts
Production supervision
Production management
Outsourcing
Microsoft Office
HP OpenView
Equities as Derivatives
Crisis management
Continuous Improvement
Change Management
Lean Management
Gestion de projet