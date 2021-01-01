Menu

Vincent DUMAS

PARIS

En résumé

• 8 years of experience in IT Project and Production management
• Leadership and strong communication skills with IT and business stakeholders
• Team member development through coaching & mentoring
• Results oriented with strong change management capacities
• Understand business drivers and facilitate collaboration

Mes compétences :
Derivatives
Shared model implementation
Functional and technical skills
Contract management
Visual Basic for Applications
Vendor Management
User eXperience
Teams coordination
Structured Finance
SQL
SLA management
Risk Analysis
Profit and Loss Accounts
Production supervision
Production management
Outsourcing
Microsoft Office
HP OpenView
Equities as Derivatives
Crisis management
Continuous Improvement
Change Management
Lean Management
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Investment Banking - IT Project Manager

    PARIS 2010 - maintenant Business perimeter : Equity Derivatives (Trading, Portfolio and deal management, P&L, Risk Analysis, VAR) and Structured Finance (KYC, Securitization, Trade Finance, Loan)

    Responsibilities as Project Manager :

    - Manage and coordinate IT production transversal project with worldwide multidisciplinary teams

    Key Project Achievements

    • Digital Transformation : align IT production teams organization and tools with new Agile method specific requirements. Objective is to cope with an increase by 100% of applicative release and offer customer support on mobiles devices

    • Infrastructure project : coordination of a new server provisioning service implementation using private cloud and new deployment tool to increase reactivity and reduce cost (around -50% on invoice)

    • Implementation of Lean Management method to increase team efficiency (+20% of productivity increase) and quality of service (2 teams, 20 people)

    • Service Desk deployment : creation of a level 1 service desk support operated in a managed services model (2 teams, 15 people involved)

    • Offshoring : manage the transfer of partial support activity to India, in shared model, to reach 25% of teams resources located in India.

    • “Follow The Sun” Model deployment : manage IT teams organization changes between Europe, Amer and Asian teams to provide round the clock customer support (5 teams, ~50 people involved)

    • ITSM Tool migration : manage the replacement of the existing ITSM tool by new ServiceNow product. Over 300 users involved across 7 work streams

  • Société Générale - Investment Banking - IT Project Manager

    PARIS 2010 - maintenant Production supervision in addition to my current project manager duty on the following business perimeter : Equity Derivatives and Structured Finance

    Responsibilities as Production Manager (3 teams, 15 people, 5 to 10 applications, in-house and vendor software)

    • Management of teams in charge of level 1 and level 2 application support for front to back office users (>2500 users) in an international environment and according to ITIL principles (request, incident, problem, release, crisis and SLA management)

    • Budget management : forecast activity, budget follow-up (~2M Euros) and permanent cost optimization

    • Client relationship manager : establish a close relationship with our internal business teams (worldwide) and ensure IT teams provide with adequate level of service (escalation management, KPI reporting, coordination)

    • Applicative project follow-up : Ensure production pre-requisite and needs are provided to project team (including budget estimation), follow quality and user acceptance test and coordinate release execution

    • Resource management : Internal resource recruitment, individuals objectives management, 3rd party vendor and contractor management, talent management

  • Société Générale - Investment Banking - Application Support Analyst

    PARIS 2006 - 2009 Position held in two different location : 18 months in New York - 12 months in Paris

    IT Department : Market activities (Equity Derivatives) on Post-Trade application especially deal/portfolio management, P&L, risk analysis and VAR computation

    Responsibilities :

    - Provide technical and functional support level 1 and 2 based on ITIL process to Front and Middle office users (trader, sales, trader and sales assistant) located in Amer, Asia and Europe.

    * Incident and crisis management : define possible workaround and ensure frequent end user communication
    * Request management
    * Release management : business requirements redaction, quality & homogation, release execution
    * Problem management : rootcause definition and associated action plan
    * SLA management according to end user needs
    * User training

    - Continuous improvment : task automation using shell scripting and VBA macros

    - Ensure coordination between various IT Teams (development, architecture) and users to provide the highest level of satisfaction with fastest workaround.

    - Maintain and develop application monitoring to ensure the highest level of application availability

  • Hewlett Packard - HP Openview monitoring analyst

    COURTABOEUF 2004 - 2004 3 month mission in HP Barcelona, Spain

    Responsibilities:

    - Monitore HP Infrastructure and raise on duty expert (12h straight monitoring in night or day shift)

    - Develop and implement procedures to increase monitoring efficiency

Formations

  • University Of Technology, Sydney (Sydney)

    Sydney 2005 - 2006 Master's Degree in Telecommunications

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 2001 - 2006 Master's Degree in Telecommunications

    Diploma based on 3 majors domains :

    - Network (Lan, Man, Wan, OSI,Middleware)
    - Computer(development in Java, C, C#, Web, Windows, Unix)
    - Telecommunications

  • Lycée De L'Albanais (Rumilly, Haute-Savoie

    Rumilly, Haute-Savoie (74) 2000 - 2001 Baccalaureat (Maturité) in Sciences & Industrial Technology

    with high distinctions

