Vincent DUPLAA
Ajouter
Vincent DUPLAA
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Design
Vin
Entreprises
STUDIO ICP
- Directeur
maintenant
SMURFIT KAPPA FRANCE
- DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL
Saint-Mandé
2013 - maintenant
Clos Saint-Emilion
- Directeur
2011 - 2013
CIM EMBALLAGES - SCA PACKAGING
- Directeur Général
2004 - 2008
PAPETERIES ESPALY INTERNATIONAL PAPER
- Directeur commercial
2000 - 2004
MAC DERMID
- Chef des ventes
1996 - 2000
SMURFIT SOCAR NORD EST
- Chef produit contrecollé
1992 - 1996
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Nantes
2000 - 2001
Marketing ; gestion ; finance
Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne
Talence
1990 - 1992
EDITION
Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne
Talence
1986 - 1990
Licence Lettres Modernes
Réseau
Christelle LAVAURE
Christophe CHEVALERIAS
Dominique WITT
Fanny LESTERLOU
Marc TOUATI
Nicolas GARAUD
Rodolphe TAVANO
Rose-Marie PERAUDIN
Valérie DE DIEULEVEULT
Vincent GUINOT
