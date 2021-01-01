Menu

Vincent DURAND

Paris

En résumé

Site perso : http://vincentdurand.fr

Créateur de : http://one-div.com

Twitter : @One_div

Codepen : http://codepen.io/onediv/

Dribbble : http://dribbble.com/One_div

Rédaction d'un article pour Webdesign Tuts+ : http://webdesign.tutsplus.com/articles/building-icons-with-a-single-html-element--webdesign-10012

Mes compétences :
Javascript
Cake PHP
Photoshop
Ezpublish
PHP
CSS3
Html5
Symfony
Prestashop
Wordpress
SQL
Illustrator
Magento
AngularJS
PhoneGap
Drupal
Responsive Design
WooCommerce
Liferay
Vue.js
React
Node.js
Bootstrap
Foundation
Grunt
Gulp
Vue JS
Webpack

Entreprises

  • Orange Applications for Business - Développeur Magento

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Motion4ever - Développeur / Intégrateur / Magento

    2013 - 2015

  • FranceCOM - Développeur / Intégrateur / CMS

    2011 - 2013

