Vincent DURAND

LE PECQ

- Experienced marketing professional skilled in Marketing planning, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Loyalty, and Customer Satisfaction with strategic vision

- Proven international and cross-functional mindset (Digital, Advertising, IS, Sales)

- Pro-active. Synthetical and analytical spirit.

Mes compétences :
Customer Relationship Management
performance analysis
corrective measure implementation
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
CRM support

Entreprises

  • Nissan Benelux - Marketing Planning Section Manager

    2018 - maintenant Responsible for Marketing department ‘s Business plan structuring & reforecasting processes, & support delivery of key objectives (Market Share, profitability…). Lead coordinator on Belux crosscarline marketing projects ‘eg. Nissan Finance).

    Mission:
    • Market intelligence production, analysis & sharing within company (TIV, regs, Sales, Leads,..)
    • Key Marketing processes management (BP, reforecasts, Closing)
    • Incentive budget management (80 M€/year)
    • Lead coordinator in Quarterly Commercial Action Plans definition as well as Crosscarline related activities such as Nissan Finance /RCI action plans management (Financing, Private Lease, financial lease/renting).

  • Nissan Benelux - CRM & Loyalty Section manager

    2016 - 2018 Responsible for Loyalty & CRM activities (local strategy & deployment) in Belgium, Luxembourg & Netherlands markets.

    Mission :
    • Nissan customers retention / supporting loyalty strategies & programs in collaboration with Nissan Finance
    ->Definition and/or localization of strategies (eg. Customer promise), deployment, retention analysis and reporting

    • CRM multi-canal contact plan and customer database management (in collaboration with HQ)
    -> Integrated yearly communication plan definition & deployment, targeting strategy definition
    -> Central Customer database deployment, optimization of dataflows & Data quality, performance analysis.
    -> Automated CRM/DMP use cases deployment.
    -> Management of local CRM & data intelligence agencies, interface with IS

    • Lead management :
    -> Definition of new structuring lead management processes in Benelux, optimization of local lead management tools (B2C) and data flows around SalesForce lead module (B2B), lead conversion funnel analysis.

  • NISSAN Europe - CRM Loyalty Coordinator

    2011 - 2016 Definition & deployment of digital and off-line B2C and B2B CRM strategy for European Regional Business Units.

    Functional skills :
    • Strategical segmentation of customer database in collaboration with data mining agency.
    • Definition of Customer Journey
    • Deployment of CRM campaigns and programs off and on line
    • Enhancement and deployment of digital and mobile Customer portal Développement YOU+NISSAN
    • Reporting, analysis of CRM KPIs and definition of corrective measures
    • Divers: CRM support onUEFA Champions League partnership , definition and deployment of Owner at the Center content strategy.

  • Acapulco - Operational Marketing Project Manager

    2007 - 2010 Definition, sales & follow-up of strategical recommendation 360°- B2B & B2C

    Skills :
    • Collection and analysis of business requirements
    • Strategical recommendation definition
    • Implementation & follow-up
     Results: new acquired customers: Axa, Gan Assurances, Solly Azar, Alfa Romeo, Iveco, Lactalis, ADS, Spontex, …

  • Beijaflore - Commercial engineer

    Paris 2006 - 2007 In charge of developing accounts for France Telecom R&D, France Telecom Technocentre, Canal+.

