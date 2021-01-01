Vincent DURAND

- Experienced marketing professional skilled in Marketing planning, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Loyalty, and Customer Satisfaction with strategic vision



- Proven international and cross-functional mindset (Digital, Advertising, IS, Sales)



- Pro-active. Synthetical and analytical spirit.



Mes compétences :

Customer Relationship Management

performance analysis

corrective measure implementation

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

CRM support