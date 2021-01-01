Menu

Vincent DURIEUX

TARNOS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

I am a graduate of several diplomas specializing in logistics which developed my knowledge of logistic flow control and management of transport fleets. These technical skills have been greatly strengthened through my 10 year work experience holding positions in stock-keeping and loading dock management. I created and provided the input for an operations surveillance board and control panel.

The companies which I worked for regularly asked me to manage complex projects which I always approached with great enthusiasm as I found it to be very empowering and motivating.

Through my work experience I have acquired some very extensive computer skills and am well versed in all Microsoft programs and ERP systems.

Mes compétences :
Lean supply chain
Logistique
Microsoft Dynamics AX
Bug Tracking System
transport service management
technical management
risk assessment
resources management
activity monitoring
Working Hours analysis
WorkGroup
Team Management
SAP
Reverse Logistics
Project Management
Process mapping
Operations Apprenticeship Training
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Logistics
Lawson M3
Inventory Management
Forklift Trucks
Flow design
Change management & monitoring
Apprenticeship Training

Entreprises

  • RAVE SA - Transport Operator

    2014 - 2016 Unicor then Rave Distribution
    driver's schedule agreement, Fertilizer ordering, Working Hours analysis.

  • CEVA Freight Logistics - Expert Business Application

    2014 - 2014 CEVA Freight Logistics Lyon : Solve issues between users and WMS, opening corrective actions to the Indian Help Desk

  • environnement massif central - Logistics manager

    2013 - 2014 SARL Environnement Massif Central Logistics manager: tour organization, technical management, transport service management

  • Delpeyrat - Supply chain internship

    SAINT PIERRE DU MONT 2012 - 2013 Seeking optimum balance between supply orders, inventory levels and transportation costs

  • Corporation of Europe Annecy - Pilot

    2011 - 2012 Deputy Logistics Manager: team management, activity monitoring, inventory management key user

  • Shark Marseille - Motorcycle Helmet Logistics Purchaser

    2010 - 2010 ordering, managing containers and trucks, inventory tracking

  • Easydis Services -  Apprenticeship training

    2007 - 2009 2 years apprenticeship / CERELOG
    "Reverse Logistics" project: Working Group on the forklift reinforcement for BT France, organizing inventory
    Implementing Safety Report after the recovery of Easydis services by MGF Logistique:
    preparing prevention plans for outside companies, completing enterprise risk assessment grid
    Daily management of work teams
    Implementing new dashboards, monitoring the activity

  • Conforama - Apprenticeship training

    Marne-la-Vallée 2005 - 2007 Conforama Distribution Satolas et Bonce Implementing dashboards
    Survey on package weights
    Calculating package breakeven (using the Chi-square test)

Formations

  • AFT - IFTIM (Villette D'Anthon)

    Villette D'Anthon 2007 - 2009 Masters Degree

    logistics (Merit) - Apprenticeship

    Training AFT-IFTIM - CERELOG

  • AFT - IFTIM

    Vaulx En Velin 2005 - 2007 Diploma

    (BTS) Logistics Process & Operations Apprenticeship Training

  • Legta Aurillac

    Aurillac 2003 - 2005 Diploma

    (BTS) Food Industry - Continuing Aurillac (Cantal)

