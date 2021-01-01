Vincent DURIEUX

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Tarnos
I am a graduate of several diplomas specializing in logistics which developed my knowledge of logistic flow control and management of transport fleets. These technical skills have been greatly strengthened through my 10 year work experience holding positions in stock-keeping and loading dock management. I created and provided the input for an operations surveillance board and control panel.
The companies which I worked for regularly asked me to manage complex projects which I always approached with great enthusiasm as I found it to be very empowering and motivating.
Through my work experience I have acquired some very extensive computer skills and am well versed in all Microsoft programs and ERP systems.
Mes compétences :
Lean supply chain
Logistique
Microsoft Dynamics AX
Bug Tracking System
transport service management
technical management
risk assessment
resources management
activity monitoring
Working Hours analysis
WorkGroup
Team Management
SAP
Reverse Logistics
Project Management
Process mapping
Operations Apprenticeship Training
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Logistics
Lawson M3
Inventory Management
Forklift Trucks
Flow design
Change management & monitoring
Apprenticeship Training