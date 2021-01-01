Vincent DURIEUX

I am a graduate of several diplomas specializing in logistics which developed my knowledge of logistic flow control and management of transport fleets. These technical skills have been greatly strengthened through my 10 year work experience holding positions in stock-keeping and loading dock management. I created and provided the input for an operations surveillance board and control panel.



The companies which I worked for regularly asked me to manage complex projects which I always approached with great enthusiasm as I found it to be very empowering and motivating.



Through my work experience I have acquired some very extensive computer skills and am well versed in all Microsoft programs and ERP systems.



Mes compétences :

Lean supply chain

Logistique

Microsoft Dynamics AX

Bug Tracking System

transport service management

technical management

risk assessment

resources management

activity monitoring

Working Hours analysis

WorkGroup

Team Management

SAP

Reverse Logistics

Project Management

Process mapping

Operations Apprenticeship Training

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Logistics

Lawson M3

Inventory Management

Forklift Trucks

Flow design

Change management & monitoring

Apprenticeship Training