Menu

Vincent DUVERLIE

Saint-Ouen

En résumé

Employé par GFI, je suis actuellement en mission à l'ACOSS à Sophia-Antipolis

Mes compétences :
COBOL
CICS/ESA
TSO
JCL
DB2
IBM VisualAge Pacbase
Visual Basic
VSAM (Virtual Storage Access Method)
SQL
Oracle
Microsoft Access
HP Server Hardware > HP 3000 Servers
Business Objects
Visual Basic 5
TURBO IMAGE
Seagate Crystal Reports
SAP FI
Remedy
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server 7.0
Microsoft SQL Server 6.5
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Merise Methodology
MVS
IMAGE
IBM Hardware
HTML
C Programming Language

Entreprises

  • Gfi - Analyste développeur

    Saint-Ouen 2015 - maintenant

  • EURO INFORMATION DEVELOPPEMENTS - Analyste développeur

    STRASBOURG 2013 - 2014 EURO INFORMATION DEVELOPPEMENTS, Domaine Monétique
    - Equipe CARDLINK (EID Crédit Mutuel)
    * Acquisition des connaissances fonctionnelles et techniques de l'application CARDLINK (Logiciel de
    gestion de cartes de crédit, développé par ATOS Singapour, pour TARGOBANK (Allemagne) et
    BEOBANK (Belgique)
    * Maintenances correctives et évolutives ;
    * Prises en compte et résolutions d'anomalies d'exploitation
    * Maitrise de l'anglais dans la documentation et les échanges avec les équipes Allemande et Belge

  • IT-CE - Analyste développeur

    2010 - 2013 IT-CE (Groupe Caisse d'Epargne), Domaine Monétique
    - Equipe GPA PORTEURS
    * Acquisition des connaissances fonctionnelles et techniques des applications TIM et MYSYS ;
    * Analyses et maintenances correctives et évolutives ;
    * Correspondant avec le fournisseur SOPRA de TIM contrat et TIM opposition (suivi et installation
    des programmes et JCL, remontées des anomalies et demandes d'évolution)
    * Correspondant avec l'équipe Projet (suivi et intégration des évolutions)
    * Correction de programmes batch et TP ;
    * Analyses, gestion des spécifications, tests, recettes ;
    * Prises en compte et résolutions d'anomalies d'exploitation (plantage de chaînes applicatives) ;
    * Astreintes régulières

    Environnement : CICS - TSO - PACBASE - COBOL - DB2 - JCL

  • EURO INFORMATION DEVELOPPEMENTS - Analyste développeur

    STRASBOURG 2007 - 2010 EURO INFORMATION DEVELOPPEMENTS, Domaine Monétique
    - Equipe Porteurs ICARS (EID Crédit Mutuel)
    * Acquisition des connaissances fonctionnelles et techniques de l'application ICARS
    * Analyses, gestions des spécifications, tests, recettes
    * Maintenances corrective et évolutive (programmes TP et batch)
    * Prises en compte et résolutions d'anomalies d'exploitation
    * Projets (liste non exhaustive) :
    * Projet `Transfert au fil de l'eau' : transferts d'équipement de tiers entre caisses ;
    * Références magasin : gestion d'un référentiel permettant de mémoriser les références
    magasins des clients professionnels
    * Cartes bloquées au renouvellement : envoyer les cartes renouvelées à l'état bloqué ;
    * Langue de présentation : code langue du porteur restitué dans les données EMV de la carte

    Environnement : IMS - TSO - COBOL - DB2 - JCL

  • LILLY France - Analyste développeur

    2003 - 2007 Fegersheim Analyste développeur - Equipe TMA Vivéris
    * Acquisition des connaissances fonctionnelles et techniques de l'ERP MMII
    * Analyses, gestions des spécifications, tests, recettes
    * Maintenances corrective et évolutive (programmes TP et batch)
    * Prises en compte et résolutions d'anomalies d'exploitation
    * Projets (liste non exhaustive) :
    * Projet `MAP (Magasin Automatique des Produits)' : intégration de nouveaux magasins
    * Release TOC (Ordres de Conditionnement) : spécifications, développements, plan de test et recette
    * Interfaçage MMII/SKEP/MMII : Ordres directeurs dans le calcul des Besoins Nets ;
    * Interfaçage MMII/SAP Module Finance ;
    * Interfaçage MMII/Incoplan (progiciel de Planification)
    * Evolution du progiciel interne HSE sous Business Object
    * Astreintes de surveillance des traitements de nuit et 24/24 7/7 pour le support des magasins automatisés
    Environnement : HP3000 - COBOL - JCL - VB - ORACLE - TURBO IMAGE - BUSINESS OBJECT

  • CIRSE - CREDIT AGRICOLE - Analyste développeur

    2002 - 2002 Grenoble Analyste développeur - Equipe Instruction des Crédits
    * Acquisition des connaissances fonctionnelles et techniques du progiciel d'instruction/gestion des Crédits
    * Analyses, gestions des spécifications, tests, recettes
    * Maintenances corrective et évolutive (programmes TP) ;

  • CATERPILLAR - Analyste développeur

    Saint-Denis 2000 - 2001 Grenoble Analyste développeur
    * Pour le site de Genève : réécriture en Cobol/CICS de transactions de comptabilité Client (UFO) : menus,
    consulations et mises à jour : developpements, tests
    * Pour les sites de Grenoble et Gosselies (Belgique) : Participation au projet de duplication des systèmes
    financiers dans le cadre d'une nouvelle organisation des usines
    * Pour le site de Gosselies : participation au projet EURO et migration en COBOL MVS des applications
    « Ressources Humaines »
    Environnement : CICS - TSO - COBOL - VSAM - DB2

  • DBX - Analyste développeur

    1999 - 1999 Grenoble Analyste développeur sur GESCOUR et ASSMAT
    * Maintenance du progiciel de gestion de courrier (GESCOUR) pour les entités administratives (Mairies, CG,
    CR) : développements, analyses, tests et installations sur sites
    * Support et assistance téléphonique ;
    * Rédaction de documentation et de manuels utilisateurs ;
    * Maintenance du progiciel de gestion des assistantes maternelles (ASSMAT) : développements, tests ;
    * Formation utilisateurs sur sites au niveau national
    Environnement : ACCESS (Coding et Base de Données) - VISUAL BASIC - SQL SERVER

  • LOGICA - Stage de fin de

    COMPIEGNE 1998 - 1999 Grenoble * Reporting et développements dans le cadre d'une application de suivi de projets
    Environnement : CRYSTAL REPORT - VISUAL BASIC 5 - SQL SERVER 6.5/7

    CENTRES D'INTERETS/DIVERS

    * Marié, un enfant
    * Permis B
    * Culture générale/Actualités
    * Voyages
    * Sports (VTC, footing, randonnées) ;
    * Licencié à la fédération internationale des Echecs

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :