Vincent DUVERNE

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Genie Chimique
Procedes
Process Flow Diagrams
P&ID
Petrochemicals
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Sales
Négociation de contrat
Petrole
Raffinage

Entreprises

  • Axens - Regional Sales Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - maintenant * Performing Commercial Offers for licensing of all Axens' Technologies in India & Sri Lanka ;
    * Coordinating with different departments in France: Process Department, Technology
    Department, Legal Department & Financial Department
    * Conducting clarification meetings with clients with the support of Technologists
    * Conducting negotiation meeting with clients
    * Following-up the finalization and signature of contracts
    * Participating in the marketing strategy to be applied within India
    * Managing and training a Deputy Sales Manager
    * Expatriated in India

  • Axens - Technologist

    Rueil-Malmaison 2012 - 2014 * Performing Technical Offers for licensing of oligomerization and selective hydrogenation technologies
    * Making the bases of design of the future units: operating conditions, catalyst quantities...
    * Defending Technical Proposals in front of clients
    * Participating in the development of new process with R&D laboratories
    * Making presentations at seminars and conferences

  • Axens - Process Engineer

    Rueil-Malmaison 2009 - 2011 * Participating in the realization of Basic Design Engineering Package of naphtha
    hydrotreatment, reforming and aromatics production units:
    o ProII Simulation
    o Design of Equipment
    o PFD and P&ID realization
    * Participating in Kick Of Meeting, PFD and P&ID review meetings with clients ;
    * Participating in on site start-up missions on Aromatic complex in Iran and South Korea.

  • Litwin - Process Engineer

    2007 - 2008 * Participating in the revamp of an existing Crude Distillation Unit for Total.
    * Evaluating different schemes to debottleneck the unit

  • Sofregaz - Process Engineer

    2006 - 2007 * Working on project of LNG Terminal in Dunkirk and Revithoussa (Greece)

Formations

  • IFP School (Rueil Malmaison)

    Rueil Malmaison 2007 - 2008 Masters Degree

    Master Degree, IFP School (apprenticeship), Refining Engineering and Gas,

  • Imperial College London (London)

    London 2005 - 2006 Master

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Industries Chimiques

    Nancy 2003 - 2006 Masters Degree

    3rd year at Imperial College, Chemical Engineering, Erasmus Exchange Program, London,
    United Kingdom

Réseau

