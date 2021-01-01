Vincent DUVERNE

Mes compétences :
Genie Chimique
Procedes
Process Flow Diagrams
P&ID
Petrochemicals
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Sales
Négociation de contrat
Petrole
Raffinage
Entreprises
Axens
- Regional Sales Manager
Rueil-Malmaison2014 - maintenant* Performing Commercial Offers for licensing of all Axens' Technologies in India & Sri Lanka ;
* Coordinating with different departments in France: Process Department, Technology
Department, Legal Department & Financial Department
* Conducting clarification meetings with clients with the support of Technologists
* Conducting negotiation meeting with clients
* Following-up the finalization and signature of contracts
* Participating in the marketing strategy to be applied within India
* Managing and training a Deputy Sales Manager
* Expatriated in India
Axens
- Technologist
Rueil-Malmaison2012 - 2014* Performing Technical Offers for licensing of oligomerization and selective hydrogenation technologies
* Making the bases of design of the future units: operating conditions, catalyst quantities...
* Defending Technical Proposals in front of clients
* Participating in the development of new process with R&D laboratories
* Making presentations at seminars and conferences
Axens
- Process Engineer
Rueil-Malmaison2009 - 2011* Participating in the realization of Basic Design Engineering Package of naphtha
hydrotreatment, reforming and aromatics production units:
o ProII Simulation
o Design of Equipment
o PFD and P&ID realization
* Participating in Kick Of Meeting, PFD and P&ID review meetings with clients ;
* Participating in on site start-up missions on Aromatic complex in Iran and South Korea.
Litwin
- Process Engineer
2007 - 2008* Participating in the revamp of an existing Crude Distillation Unit for Total.
* Evaluating different schemes to debottleneck the unit
Sofregaz
- Process Engineer
2006 - 2007* Working on project of LNG Terminal in Dunkirk and Revithoussa (Greece)
Formations
IFP School (Rueil Malmaison)
Rueil Malmaison2007 - 2008Masters Degree
Master Degree, IFP School (apprenticeship), Refining Engineering and Gas,