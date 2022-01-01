Retail
Vincent FAGOT-BOUQUET
Vincent FAGOT-BOUQUET
Dublin
Entreprises
Ryanair
- Contractor First Officer
Dublin
2011 - maintenant
First Officer on Boeing 737-800 for Ryanair
Total hours B737 : 1800 hours
ETOPS Aviation Services
- Contractor ATR 72 Ground Instructor
2010 - 2011
I was in charge of technical, performance and CRM ground school and testing during ATR 72 Type rating.
I taught different classes in Toulouse, Kuala Lumpur and Dublin
Formations
ESMA Aviation Academy
Mauguio
2009 - 2009
Flight Instructor
Flight Instructor training on DA40
Licence obtained first pass
ENAC
Toulouse
2006 - 2009
CPL IR/ME MCC
Integrated pilot training.
All licences obtained first pass.
MCC on A320 simulator included JOC (total 60 hours)
Lycée Condorcet (Paris)
Paris
2005 - 2006
MPSI
1ere année de Classe Préparatoire Scientifique
Anne POINSIGNON
Benoit FROMONT
Benoît LETELLIER
Jean-Michel MAGUIN
Kamel MALLAHI
Nathalie GERBER (RATIER)
Noëlle RAULET
