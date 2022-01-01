Menu

Vincent FAGOT-BOUQUET

Dublin

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ryanair - Contractor First Officer

    Dublin 2011 - maintenant First Officer on Boeing 737-800 for Ryanair
    Total hours B737 : 1800 hours

  • ETOPS Aviation Services - Contractor ATR 72 Ground Instructor

    2010 - 2011 I was in charge of technical, performance and CRM ground school and testing during ATR 72 Type rating.

    I taught different classes in Toulouse, Kuala Lumpur and Dublin

Formations

  • ESMA Aviation Academy

    Mauguio 2009 - 2009 Flight Instructor

    Flight Instructor training on DA40
    Licence obtained first pass

  • ENAC

    Toulouse 2006 - 2009 CPL IR/ME MCC

    Integrated pilot training.
    All licences obtained first pass.
    MCC on A320 simulator included JOC (total 60 hours)

  • Lycée Condorcet (Paris)

    Paris 2005 - 2006 MPSI

    1ere année de Classe Préparatoire Scientifique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :