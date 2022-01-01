Menu

Vincent FONDEUR

SCHAFFHAUSEN

En résumé

Purchasing :
More than 10 years of experience as a purchaser of made on demand mechanical parts in the automativ and the Watch making industry, chemicals and primary packaging in the cosmetic industry.

Personnal strengh :

Speaking fluently 3 languages with an international experiences, as student and professional, I am able to adjust in a fast changing multicultural context.

Being business oriented, open minded and fast learner allows me to anderstand problems from others and help solving them.

Mes compétences :
Lecture de plan
SAP R/3
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Accompagnement de projet
Approvisionnement et achats
Achats techniques
Négociation achats
Gestion des achats
Supply Chain Management
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
Konflikt Management
Lean und quality Unterstützer
SAP PP

Entreprises

  • ADA cosmetic International GmbH - Acheteur stratégique

    2019 - 2020

  • ACEA EMS - Responsable achat

    2018 - 2019

  • Pierre Lannier - Responsable achat

    2018 - 2018 * Supervision de l'équipe de magasiniers (3 personnes).
    * Ecriture des procédures achats
    * Mise en place des tableaux de suivi des fournisseurs.
    * Contact avec fournisseurs asiatiques et du responsable qualité à Hong-Kong
    * Achat opérationnel de l'ensemble des composants du site.

  • IWC Schaffhausen - Supply manager série et projet

    Schaffhausen 2012 - 2017 pièces et sous-ensembles micromécanique sur plan pour
    l'assemblage des mouvements horlogers (2'000 références, 11M CA Chf/an).
    * Membre équipe projet pour développement nouveaux mouvements manufacture et mise en série. ;
    * Responsable suivi projet « lean supply » avec fournisseur externe. ;
    * Préparation et suivi budget outillage externe. ;
    * Analyses de faisabilité avant série 0 avec R&D et qualité fournisseur. ;
    * Respect des délais fournisseurs et du taux de service selon critères IWC. ;
    * Canal de communication multilingue entre interlocuteurs internes /externes. ;
    * Shopfloor hebdomadaire avec unité de production pour écoute besoin client.

  • à Haguenau SA - Acheteur opérationnel Siemens SAS

    2008 - 2012 * Acting manager pour l'approvisionnement en 2012.
    * Maître d'apprentissage en 2012, formation et accompagnement.
    * Interface entre le service achat et la ligne de production capteur de pression.
    * Mise en place de modèles logistique avec les partenaires.
    * Respect des délais fournisseurs et du taux de service.
    * Evaluation fournisseur mensuelle.
    * Négociation sur les prix pour les pièces de type B et C.

  • Schaeffler France Sas - Stage

    Haguenau 2008 - 2008 d'insertion professionnelle, groupe Schaeffler (INA Haguenau), 4 mois

  • Strasbourg Junior Conseil - Responsable qualité

    2006 - 2007

Formations

