Vincent FONDEUR

Purchasing :

More than 10 years of experience as a purchaser of made on demand mechanical parts in the automativ and the Watch making industry, chemicals and primary packaging in the cosmetic industry.



Personnal strengh :



Speaking fluently 3 languages with an international experiences, as student and professional, I am able to adjust in a fast changing multicultural context.



Being business oriented, open minded and fast learner allows me to anderstand problems from others and help solving them.



Mes compétences :

Lecture de plan

SAP R/3

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Accompagnement de projet

Approvisionnement et achats

Achats techniques

Négociation achats

Gestion des achats

Supply Chain Management

SAP Netweaver > SAP BW

Konflikt Management

Lean und quality Unterstützer

SAP PP