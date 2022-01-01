Vincent FONDEUR

Purchasing :
More than 10 years of experience as a purchaser of made on demand mechanical parts in the automativ and the Watch making industry, chemicals and primary packaging in the cosmetic industry.
Personnal strengh :
Speaking fluently 3 languages with an international experiences, as student and professional, I am able to adjust in a fast changing multicultural context.
Being business oriented, open minded and fast learner allows me to anderstand problems from others and help solving them.
Mes compétences :
Lecture de plan
SAP R/3
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Accompagnement de projet
Approvisionnement et achats
Achats techniques
Négociation achats
Gestion des achats
Supply Chain Management
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
Konflikt Management
Lean und quality Unterstützer
SAP PP