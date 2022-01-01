Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent FORBIN
Ajouter
Vincent FORBIN
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Deloitte
- Manager Strategie & Operations
Puteaux
2012 - 2015
VIZADA (SatCom)
- Head of Business Intelligence
2008 - 2012
Deloitte
- Manager Conseil TMT
Puteaux
2000 - 2008
Formations
ESCP Europe (Paris)
Paris
1999 - 2000
Institut Supérieur Du Commerce IBM
Paris
1995 - 1998
President AIESEC 1996/97
Réseau
Alexandre ADDED
Christopher SOARES
Denis THUILLIER
Frédéric DEUTSCH
Vincent PASSEPONT
Virginie BOUCHARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z