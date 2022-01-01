Vincent FRAIZE

Logica management consulting
- Consultant
Courbevoie
2007 - 2009
**SNCF DSIV (Transports) **
AMPERE Program– Support to bring DSIV to CMMI level 3 :
- Project management process definition (PP, PMC and RSKM)
- IT Management System Definition
- Specification, implementation & verification for the project management system (based on OPX2)
- Change management
- New processes trainings
- Operational teams and middle management monitoring
**LCL SIB – banking, project management department **
Implementation of a project management process (versioning)
Implementation of a project portfolio management tool :
- Definition of project portfolio management processes
- Implementation of these processes with OPX2 R4 IT Processes
- Project management
- Workload management
- Applicative versioning
- Contribution to change management actions (tests assistance, coordination of training sessions...)
- Coordination of the applicative maintenance
- IS developments implementation
- Assistance to re-organization of the tool modules
- Assistance to the implementation of re-designed budget processes
- Participation to the users' needs definition
**EDF **
Functional audit of waste workflow management software for EDF nuclear power plants. OPX2-based software :
- Technical and functional diagnostic
- Orientation on implementation options
Budget management tool integration for EDF thermal power stations. OPX2-based software.
- Processes definition and implementation.
- Integration of evolutions, bug fixing
- Interface with SAP: budget workflow.
**GIPS – Groupement Informatique de la Protection Sociale**
Process redesign of processes and methods of project management and engineering software development.
Functional audit of the existing management model and use of the tool OPX2
- Implementation of these processes with Planisware 5 :
- Management projects
- Budget steering
- Assistance in setting up the revised budget process
- Assistance in implementation of the instrumentation
- Monitoring the implementation and maintains referentiel
- Managing editor relationship