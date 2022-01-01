Menu

Vincent FRAIZE

Courbevoie

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Logica management consulting - Consultant

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2009 **SNCF DSIV (Transports) **

    AMPERE Program– Support to bring DSIV to CMMI level 3 :
    - Project management process definition (PP, PMC and RSKM)
    - IT Management System Definition
    - Specification, implementation & verification for the project management system (based on OPX2)
    - Change management
    - New processes trainings
    - Operational teams and middle management monitoring

    **LCL SIB – banking, project management department **

    Implementation of a project management process (versioning)
    Implementation of a project portfolio management tool :
    - Definition of project portfolio management processes
    - Implementation of these processes with OPX2 R4 IT Processes
    - Project management
    - Workload management
    - Applicative versioning
    - Contribution to change management actions (tests assistance, coordination of training sessions...)
    - Coordination of the applicative maintenance
    - IS developments implementation
    - Assistance to re-organization of the tool modules
    - Assistance to the implementation of re-designed budget processes
    - Participation to the users' needs definition

    **EDF **

    Functional audit of waste workflow management software for EDF nuclear power plants. OPX2-based software :
    - Technical and functional diagnostic
    - Orientation on implementation options
    Budget management tool integration for EDF thermal power stations. OPX2-based software.
    - Processes definition and implementation.
    - Integration of evolutions, bug fixing
    - Interface with SAP: budget workflow.

    **GIPS – Groupement Informatique de la Protection Sociale**

    Process redesign of processes and methods of project management and engineering software development.

    Functional audit of the existing management model and use of the tool OPX2
    - Implementation of these processes with Planisware 5 :
    - Management projects
    - Budget steering
    - Assistance in setting up the revised budget process
    - Assistance in implementation of the instrumentation
    - Monitoring the implementation and maintains referentiel
    - Managing editor relationship

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :