Vincent FRÉMONT

Paris

Mes compétences :
C#
C C++
IRD, FX
Finance de marché
Bases de données
Chef de projet
Grid computing

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - SENIOR IT DEVELOPER

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • BNP Paribas - IT PROJECT MANAGER

    Paris 2012 - 2013  Responsible for delivering daily IAC announcements to Front ALM teams (Paris, Italy, Belgium).
     Responsible for creation of a new evolutive and flexible architecture for processing and settings.
     Critical Application for ALMT, with level of continuity requested.

  • BNP Paribas - IT PROJECT MANAGER

    Paris 2009 - 2012  Responsible for FTP calculation on deals coming from subsidiaries
    (Retail Bank France, Internal Loans Kondor+, FORTIS Belgium, BNL Italy, BMCI Marocco, CIB Asia).
     Production Support Level 3 on daily and monthly FTP processing.
     Responsible for creation of an object-oriented architecture for FTP calculation.

  • BNP Paribas - IT DEVELOPER

    Paris 2007 - 2009  Support Level 3 on an existent stress-testing tool applied to Caps, Floors and Swaptions.
    Sensitivity (Delta) calculated with Black Scholes formula.
     Responsible for creation of a stress-testing tool integrating an oriented-object architecture.
     Responsible for an oriented-object and portable framework for Oracle and Sybase IQ.

