Menu

Vincent GARDEL

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SDL
Ingénieur

Entreprises

  • Science et Surface - Ingénieur d'analyse

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :