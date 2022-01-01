Retail
Vincent GARIE
Vincent GARIE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
Orange France
- Architecte réseau
Paris
2013 - maintenant
ALTEN SIR Global Testing Services
- Architecte réseau
Boulogne Billancourt
2013 - 2014
SFR
- Chef de projet
2013 - 2013
Bouygues Telecom
- Ingénieur réseau
Meudon
2010 - 2013
RTE - Réseau de transport d'électricité
- Consultant
Puteaux
2008 - 2010
SII
- Consultant
Paris-13E-Arrondissement
2008 - 2013
Formations
Institut Supérieur D'Electronique ISEP
Paris
2003 - 2008
Réseau
Alexandre KROUCH
David CHONG
Jérémy JEREMY HORGUES
Julien LUTEL
Olivier NIZOU
Thibaud CLEMENT
Uriel SARRAZIN
Victoria BELTRAN LOPEZ
Vincent MORVAN
