Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent GATINEAU
Ajouter
Vincent GATINEAU
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alcatel Lucent
- Area Manager - Submarine Networks
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Alcatel-Lucent
- Bid Manager - Submarine Networks
Paris
2011 - 2014
Alcatel-Lucent
- Account Manager
Paris
2010 - 2011
Alcatel Lucent South America Cluster
- Wireless Solution & Marketing - South America
2009 - 2010
Alcatel Lucent South America Cluster
- WiMAX Pre-Sales and Tendering
2008 - 2009
Alcatel Lucent South Asia
- WiMAX Pre-Sales and Tendering
2006 - 2008
Alcatel South Asia
- Offer Controller
2005 - 2006
Formations
Telecom Lille 1 (Villeneuve D'Ascq)
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2001 - 2006
Communications Mobiles - Marketing
Réseau
Antoine LECLERCQ
Caroline LE POUPON
El Khalfi HOUDA
Mathias GUILLE
Maxime PERON
Nathalie LIZAMA (BARBILLAT)
Sylvain MALINE
Sylvette PAGART
Tomadir SABBAHI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z