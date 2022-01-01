Menu

Vincent GATINEAU

Paris

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Alcatel Lucent - Area Manager - Submarine Networks

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Bid Manager - Submarine Networks

    Paris 2011 - 2014

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Account Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2011

  • Alcatel Lucent South America Cluster - Wireless Solution & Marketing - South America

    2009 - 2010

  • Alcatel Lucent South America Cluster - WiMAX Pre-Sales and Tendering

    2008 - 2009

  • Alcatel Lucent South Asia - WiMAX Pre-Sales and Tendering

    2006 - 2008

  • Alcatel South Asia - Offer Controller

    2005 - 2006

Formations

  • Telecom Lille 1 (Villeneuve D'Ascq)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2001 - 2006 Communications Mobiles - Marketing

Réseau

