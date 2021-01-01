Vincent GATTEGNO

Media - New Media - Sales - Marketing - Management- Communication
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
Média
Entreprises
NRJ
- Head of International Development
Paris2015 - maintenantWith more than 29 million daily listeners and viewers in 16 countries, NRJ Group has for long been a solid leader of the radio and television industries worldwide.
Thanks to a unique portfolio of prosperous music & entertainment media assets (NRJ/ENERGY, NOSTALGIA, NRJ HITS…), the group has undeniably established itself as the privileged partner for international media groups that are willing to boost their performances thanks to established formats and a proven savoir-faire.
MY MISSION:
Detecting and selecting partners among international media groups that have both the ambition and the potential to join the NRJ international network and that will leverage the power of the group’s formats: ENERGY, NOSTALGIA, and NRJ HITS.
NRJ licensing agreement includes a full branding and programming package: corporate campaigns, programming guidelines, exclusive contents, communication and marketing strategy, business and sales optimization procedures, web and digital developments pooling...
ABOUT NRJ INTERNATIONAL:
NRJ International is the NRJ Group’s department in charge of all extra-national TV and Radio activities, either directly controlled by NRJ Group or operated under brand licensing and partnership agreements.
- NOSTALGIE/NOSTALGIA:
Belgium, Finland, Ivory Coast, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Portugal
- NRJ HITS:
Belgium, Lebanon, Switzerland
Visiware
- Sales Director
2012 - 2015Media consumption has drastically shifted this past couple of years; social media and dual screening are now mainstream.
VISIWARE provides media groups with all tools to capture and monetize this new audience behavior:
* Sync2TV: The most complete and reliable 2nd screen solution used by the NFL, ESPN, France Televisions, iTV, l'Equipe, Fox, Sony Television, Endemol...and 18 other leading media groups to engage their audience in sync with major events or TV shows.
* Sync2AD: The ultimate sync advertising technology that allows triggering rich media formats on mobile device in sync with mass-media spots.
France Télévisions Distribution
- International development manager
Paris2010 - 2012France Télévisions Distribution is the subsidiary of the France Télévisions group in charge of all business lines except advertising: Licensing - Publishing - International sales of TV programs
Missions:
- Business development and international sales
- Marketing B2B
- International cooperation
- Assistant to the senior commisioning editor (FTV group)
Achievements:
- Project manager for the creation of the international sales web-platform
- Developement of new communication standards for international conventions (MIPTV / MIPCOM)
- Reworking of the corporate marketing standards
- International co-productions and cooperation agreements
- Management of financing plans for TV productions
Altime Charles Riley
- Consultant Analyste
2010 - 2010Dans la division Finance :
- Analyse du marché de l’assurance en France et du rôle des acteurs bancaires dans la production et la distribution de produits d’assurance.
- Cartographie des processus de management pour la DSI d’un groupe bancaire.
Mondadori France Digital
- Assistant Chef de Produit internet mobile
2009 - 2010Animation de sites mobiles - Développement d’outils de gestion des contenus - Veille concurrentielle - Mise au point d’un plan de stratégie promotionnelle - Relation à la régie publicitaire.
Client Center Alliance
- Account Manager - Team leader