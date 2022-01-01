Menu

Vincent GAUDRON

Wakefield

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montreuil

En résumé

I am a very experienced sales and technical professional with more than 20 years of experience promoting and selling into various industry sectors including carriers, major enterprises and government organizations.
I am decisive in sale process, expert in fix and mobile technologies, competitive and determined to succeed; I understand how to win a business. I would describe myself as sales expert people who understand all technical aspects.
Having mentioned all of the items above, my main selling proposition is the ability to get on with people. I gain peoples trust from my sales and technical expertise and would happily go back to any former customer who would be more than willing to meet with me.
This ability to get on with people makes me a very efficient manager and my last 10 years of handling up to 10 direct reports is a proven record of successful sales results by bringing professionalism, commitment and team spirit in my department

Mes compétences :
3GPP
IMS
ISDN
IVR
LTE
mpls
SIP
SS7
VMware
VXML

Entreprises

  • COMVERSE - Worldwide Sales - Director

    Wakefield 2010 Reporting to CEO
    Annual budget 40M$
    Managing 6 Product Sales Expert and 4 Account Manager

  • Netcentrex IP Communications-Comverse

    maintenant

  • Metaswitch - Sales Director - EMEA

    2011 - maintenant

  • COMVERSE - EMEA Product Sales Expert - Director

    Wakefield 2007 - 2009 Managing 5 Product Sales Expert
    Annual budget 25 M$
    Reporting to VP Sales

  • COMVERSE - Senior Pre-Sales Consultant

    Wakefield 2006 - 2007 VoIP IMS platform
    France Telecom

  • Net.com - EMEA Technical Manager

    Périgueux 2000 - 2006 Managing 7 pre-sales and post-sales engineers
    Reporting to VP Sales in US
    Annual budget 15 M$

  • Net.com - EMEA System Engineer Manager

    Périgueux 1998 - 2000 Managing 3 Pre-sales engineers
    Annual budget 5 M$
    Designing and troubleshooting Voice and Data networks (IP, MPLS and ATM)

  • CXR S.A. - Sales Manager

    1988 - 1998 Managing 2 sales engineers
    Sector: France Telecom, Alcatel, Finance

  • Interdata - Product Manager

    GIF SUR YVETTE 1986 - 1988 Protocol analyzers
    Selling to Banks, public organizations and Tier 1 operators

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :