Vincent JULLIAND

MAISONS-LAFFITTE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Scrum
Agile
Leadership

Entreprises

  • Morpho (SAFRAN)

    maintenant

  • Morpho

    Paris maintenant

  • Morpho - Head of Product Line, Identity Solutions

    Paris 2010 - 2010

  • Myriad Group - Director, Software Engineering

    2010 - 2010 Managing a development team of more than 100 engineers across France and China.
    Sponsored 2 majors programs.

  • Myriad Group - Program Manager

    2009 - 2010 Successfully managed and delivered a 100 men.years program involving teams in France, China, UK and Romania.

  • Sagem Mobiles - Senior Manager, Software Development teams

    2007 - 2008 Managed 50 engineers on-site + off-shore facility

