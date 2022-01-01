Retail
Vincent JULLIAND
Vincent JULLIAND
MAISONS-LAFFITTE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Scrum
Agile
Leadership
Morpho (SAFRAN)
maintenant
Morpho
Paris
maintenant
Morpho
- Head of Product Line, Identity Solutions
Paris
2010 - 2010
Myriad Group
- Director, Software Engineering
2010 - 2010
Managing a development team of more than 100 engineers across France and China.
Sponsored 2 majors programs.
Myriad Group
- Program Manager
2009 - 2010
Successfully managed and delivered a 100 men.years program involving teams in France, China, UK and Romania.
Sagem Mobiles
- Senior Manager, Software Development teams
2007 - 2008
Managed 50 engineers on-site + off-shore facility
Formations
Lycée Du Parc
Lyon
maintenant
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Télécommunications
Paris
1998 - 2000
Computer science, Economics
Ecole Polytechnique
Palaiseau
1995 - 1998
Engineering
Réseau
Fabrice COROLLER
Géraldine GENEST
Gilles POUBEL
Ludovic DEPARIS
Olivier ROUX
Philippe POGNANT-GROS
Stephane POTTIER
Stéphane LAUNAY
