Vincent LOISON
Vincent LOISON
Vert-Saint-Denis
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion chantier
Dynamique
Organisation
Relations clients
Maisons Pierre
- Conducteur de travaux
Vert-Saint-Denis
2011 - maintenant
Lycée Philibert Delorme
Luce
2005 - maintenant
bac + 2
Anne DELOHEN
Florian HAMIAUX
Isabelle LENOIR
Kilian CADIOU
Laura CHAMBON
Laurent ROBERT
Ophélie CARPENTIER
Robert APOLLONIO
Sacha MAMEDOV
