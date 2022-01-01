Menu

Vincent PAUMARD

NANTES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • proservia - Technicien back office pabx

    NANTES 2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • AFPA

    Langueux 2016 - 2016 TSRIT

    Montée en compétences dans l'administration système, réseaux IP & VOIP
    Certification CCNA exploration 1 & 2
    Cours PABX sur équipements ALCATEL
    Langage PYTHON
    Outils : Windoxs 10 / VMWARE / Exchange 2010 / OMC 920 9.1 / ALCATEL / CISCO / HP / POWERSHELL / PYTHON

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :