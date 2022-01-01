Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Vincent PAUMARD
Vincent PAUMARD
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
proservia
- Technicien back office pabx
NANTES
2016 - maintenant
Formations
AFPA
Langueux
2016 - 2016
TSRIT
Montée en compétences dans l'administration système, réseaux IP & VOIP
Certification CCNA exploration 1 & 2
Cours PABX sur équipements ALCATEL
Langage PYTHON
Outils : Windoxs 10 / VMWARE / Exchange 2010 / OMC 920 9.1 / ALCATEL / CISCO / HP / POWERSHELL / PYTHON
Réseau
Justine PROST
Madjid BOUDINAR
