Vincent RICHET-JADOT

Mes compétences :
Prospection
Négociation
B to B
Devis
Entreprises
OC22
- Responsable Régional des Ventes
Commercial | Colombes (92700)2021 - maintenant
OC22
- Attaché Commercial
2018 - maintenant
KINETICO France
- Responsable Commercial CHR , Ile-de-France
2016 - 2018
Selecta
- Responsable de Développement
Paris2015 - 2015
Selecta
- Apprenti Ingénieur Commercial
Paris2013 - 2015
Gémofis
- Apprenti Commercial
PARIS2012 - 2013
Info Service Europe
- Apprenti Commercial
2010 - 2012 - Prospection téléphonique
- Rendez-vous physique (prospects et clients)
- Participation à 6 Salons professionnels sur la dématérialisation avec prise de contacts
- Réalisation de Devis et propositions commerciales
Réalisations
- 35 RDV Prospects
- 15 Démonstrations téléphoniques
- 5 Elaborations de guides utilisateurs