Vincent RICHET-JADOT

  Responsable Régional des Ventes
  OC22
  • Responsable Régional des Ventes

Colombes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Prospection
Négociation
B to B
Devis

Entreprises

  • OC22 - Responsable Régional des Ventes

    Commercial | Colombes (92700) 2021 - maintenant

  • OC22 - Attaché Commercial

    2018 - maintenant

  • KINETICO France - Responsable Commercial CHR , Ile-de-France

    2016 - 2018

  • Selecta - Responsable de Développement

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Selecta - Apprenti Ingénieur Commercial

    Paris 2013 - 2015

  • Gémofis - Apprenti Commercial

    PARIS 2012 - 2013

  • Info Service Europe - Apprenti Commercial

    2010 - 2012 - Prospection téléphonique
    - Rendez-vous physique (prospects et clients)
    - Participation à 6 Salons professionnels sur la dématérialisation avec prise de contacts
    - Réalisation de Devis et propositions commerciales
    Réalisations
    - 35 RDV Prospects
    - 15 Démonstrations téléphoniques
    - 5 Elaborations de guides utilisateurs

  • AMPERE INDUSTRIE - Manutentionnaire

    2010 - 2010 - Palettisation
    - Préparations commandes
    - Gestion des bordereaux d’expéditions

  • SNECMA Gennevilliers - Tecnicien Qualité

    Courcouronnes 2009 - 2009 - Gestion administrative (can de documents, Transferts de fichiers sur un serveur)
    - Création d'un suivi qualité sous Excel

