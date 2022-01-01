Retail
Vincent SEMINARIO
Vincent SEMINARIO
Technoflex
Agent de logistique
Entreprises
Technoflex
- Agent de logistique
Production | Bidart
2007 - 2020
Peugeot Citroen
- Stage de fin d'étude Peugeot Citroën Psa Paris.
Paris
2002 - 2002
Formations
AFT - IFTIM Formation Transport Logistique Bayonne
Mouguerre
2006 - 2007
Titre professionnel d'Agent Magasinier
ESC PAU
Pau
2000 - 2003
Institut Formation Supérieur Action Com IFSAC
1997 - 2000
Lycée Largente
1994 - 1997
Réseau
Johann FOURNIL
Nicolas BOISSON
