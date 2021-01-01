Menu

Virgile DOUGNAC

ASNIÈRES

  • Micro-Cameras & Space Exploration SA - R&D Engineer

    2006 - maintenant Work on space missions/projects for:
    • European Space Agency (ESA).
    • French Government Space Agency (CNES).
    • Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

    ▪ Responsible for Software development + System Test/Validation
    . - Developed electrical ground support equipment software for various space hardware.
    . - Developed communication protocol (data handling).
    . - Participated to functional testing of space hardware
    . . » Firmware debugging.
    . . » Test Procedure, Test Execution, Test Analysis, Test Report.
    ▪ Responsible for Image Processing R&D
    . - Camera characterization and calibration.
    . - Selection, implementation, tests and optimization of automated focus algorithms.
    ▪ Responsible for Data Processing
    . - Conducted data processing of camera data for archiving
    . . » Successful delivery of the ESA/SMART-1 image data set to ESA.
    ▪ Responsible for IT (Corporate duty)
    . - IT infrastructure installation and management, Website.

  • SUSS MicroOptics - R&D Engineer

    2005 - 2005 Conception of a machine vision for automatic defect detection on micro lens array. Image processing study and development, simulation with Matlab®, implementation for production with Visual C++.

  • EPFL - R&D Engineer

    2004 - 2004 Conception and construction of a setup to demonstrate micro-manipulation with piezoelectric manipulators “stick-slip”.

  • CNRS - R&D Engineer

    Paris 2003 - 2003 Development of a measurement management system for quantum transportation in carbon nanotubes with LabVIEW.

  • CEA - Advacned Technician

    PARIS 2002 - 2002 Installation of a linearity correction system of Fabry-Perot cavity in a measurement system for transducers within a Bragg network in optical fibre with LabVIEW.

Formations

