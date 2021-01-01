Virgile DOUGNAC

-
Micro-Cameras & Space Exploration SA
- R&D Engineer
2006 - maintenant
Work on space missions/projects for:
• European Space Agency (ESA).
• French Government Space Agency (CNES).
• Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).
▪ Responsible for Software development + System Test/Validation
. - Developed electrical ground support equipment software for various space hardware.
. - Developed communication protocol (data handling).
. - Participated to functional testing of space hardware
. . » Firmware debugging.
. . » Test Procedure, Test Execution, Test Analysis, Test Report.
▪ Responsible for Image Processing R&D
. - Camera characterization and calibration.
. - Selection, implementation, tests and optimization of automated focus algorithms.
▪ Responsible for Data Processing
. - Conducted data processing of camera data for archiving
. . » Successful delivery of the ESA/SMART-1 image data set to ESA.
▪ Responsible for IT (Corporate duty)
. - IT infrastructure installation and management, Website.
SUSS MicroOptics
- R&D Engineer
2005 - 2005
Conception of a machine vision for automatic defect detection on micro lens array. Image processing study and development, simulation with Matlab®, implementation for production with Visual C++.
EPFL
- R&D Engineer
2004 - 2004
Conception and construction of a setup to demonstrate micro-manipulation with piezoelectric manipulators “stick-slip”.
CNRS
- R&D Engineer
Paris
2003 - 2003
Development of a measurement management system for quantum transportation in carbon nanotubes with LabVIEW.
CEA
- Advacned Technician
PARIS
2002 - 2002
Installation of a linearity correction system of Fabry-Perot cavity in a measurement system for transducers within a Bragg network in optical fibre with LabVIEW.