Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Virginie GEFFARD
Ajouter
Virginie GEFFARD
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
QCS Services
- Responsable Administrative et Commerciale
2017 - maintenant
QCS Services
- Responsable Administrative et Commerciale
2017 - maintenant
FUN AND FLY
- Vente et développement clientèle / Production -
Toulouse
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne PINEAU
Antoine BOUTET
Jean-Christophe RIQUET
Jessica MIROGLIO
Loïc DE COLLASSON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z