Menu

Virginie GEFFARD

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • QCS Services - Responsable Administrative et Commerciale

    2017 - maintenant

  • QCS Services - Responsable Administrative et Commerciale

    2017 - maintenant

  • FUN AND FLY - Vente et développement clientèle / Production -

    Toulouse 2005 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :