Menu

Virginie HURAUX

  • Dirigeante | WebMarketologie DSA
  • SemSeo Consulting
  • Dirigeante | WebMarketologie DSA

Lyon

En résumé

I see myself like a "swiss knife". I love learning on all can perfection my work.
Tracking | Devloppment | Accountant | Business
I'm very curious. So now I can propose my consulting if you need some solution.

Carrer Goals:
> Business Dev in International network, I'm working on it!
> Business transformation | Growth Hacking, my old job but why not?
> Consulting SEO & SEA if I have more time.
> MediaBuy if I put all my heart.

Mes compétences :
Photoshop
Html / css
SMO
Communication
Marketing
Gestion de budget
SEM / AdWords
SEO / Référencement
Développement commercial
Google analytics

Entreprises

  • SemSeo Consulting - Dirigeante | WebMarketologie DSA

    Marketing | Lyon (69000) 2018 - maintenant Sous la marque Capt'N Stratège, j'accompagne et aide les indépendants, TPE et association à développer leur visibilité. De la réflexion stratégique à la création technique d'un site web aux normes SEO.

  • Adthink Media - MediaBuy | Business Developper

    Tassin La Demi Lune 2016 - 2018 Au sein d'une équipe Programmatique et Performance Marketing.

    Missions 6 first Month :
    - Définir et mettre en œuvre la stratégie globale d'acquisition de trafic des produits et services proposés ;
    - Assurer la gestion et le déploiement de l'ensemble des budgets marketing d'acquisition sur les différents réseaux partenaires ;
    - Travailler en synergie studio pour plus de performances marketing de nos stratégies d'acquisition ;
    - Ouvrir de nouveaux network ;
    - Effectuer / centraliser le reporting complet de l'activité et des indicateurs de performance.

    Missions Business Dev WW :
    - Lancement de plateforme D'affiliation avec clientèle International ;
    - Salon WW développement Portefeuille Client ;
    - Support tracking technique ;
    - Communication et mise en place des support de diffusion ;
    - Création de site vitrine et développement html

  • Axwo - Création de site Wordpress | Consulting SEO

    2015 - 2015 Création de site Wordpress - http://www.axwo.com
    Thématique - Site Société professionnel Vidéo
    - Gestion de projet ;
    - Conception et choix template ;
    - Management de projet suivi besoin développement technique ;
    - Mise en place du template ;
    - Réalisation de contenu rédactionnel ;
    - Arborescence et audit SEO stratégique...

  • Axwo - Consulting SEO & Rédactionnel

    2011 - 2015 Objectifs de positionnement de vidéo autour d'une force concurrence. Nouveau nom de domaine sans historique qui aujourd'hui propose le meilleur de la fête en vidéo, année après année selon le lieu et l'animation. Un guide très vendeur pour un événement qui attire de plus en plus de visiteurs. (15 000 visiteurs 2012 | 40 000 visiteurs 2013 | 50 000 visiteurs 2014 | 60 000 visiteurs 2015 ) : http://www.blogdeslumieres.fr/

    RESULTAT : 1ère position sur Google sur chacun des Lieux de la Fête
    1ère Page sur Fête des Lumières.

  • LudoFactory - Traffic Manager | Media Buyer | SEM-SEO Expert

    Tassin la Demi Lune 2010 - 2016 Expert SEO/SEM - Responsable de l'Acquisition de Trafic, développement de l'audience pour le site de jeux : http://www.ludokado.com

    Mission SEA et Affiliation :
    - Gestion de Projet et réalisation de supports de campagnes publicitaires ;
    - Affiliation, Co-registration, Mailing ;
    - Gestion et optimisation de campagnes Adwords, Facebook ads, Bing Ads.

    Mission SEO et SMO :
    - Référencement naturel, optimisation et architecture de site ;
    - Rédactionnel Web & Community Management ;
    - Création / animation sur les réseaux sociaux (Facebook, Twitter, GooglePlus, LinkedIn) et modération ;

    Mission développement à l'international et Mobile :
    - Référencement d'application de jeu dans les AppStore (Google Play, Itunes...)
    - Achat publicitaire Mobile

    Mission Monétisation d'Audience :
    - Gestion d'emplacement Adsense, Critéo ;
    - Intégration et Routage Mailing, gestion de campagnes e-mail.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau