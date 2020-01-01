Menu

Virginie LE BOURHIS-FRÉBOEUF

POITIERS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
Gestion de projets
CRM

Entreprises

  • CREDIT AGRICOLE (CATP) - Marketing Manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • Onet Propreté et Services - Responsable Marketing Fidélisation

    2014 - 2015

  • Nissan West Europe - Marketing Services & CRM, Section Manager

    Voisins-le-Bretonneux 2010 - 2014

  • NISSAN West Europe - Chef de Produits & Communication - Gamme Fourgons

    Voisins-le-Bretonneux 2008 - 2010

  • Nissan West Europe - Coordinatrice sales LCV & Trucks

    Voisins-le-Bretonneux 2007 - 2008

  • NISSAN France - Assistante Chef de Produit Accessoires

    2006 - 2007

Formations

