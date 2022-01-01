Retail
Virginie LEMAIRE
Ajouter
Virginie LEMAIRE
Saint Germain en Laye
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Capcom35
- Assistante commerciale
Saint Germain en Laye
2015 - 2016
Ouest boissons
- Stagiaire
2014 - 2014
Cozigou Morbihan
- Stagiaire
2014 - 2014
Alredis
- Stagiaire
2014 - 2014
Cafe hoche
- Serveuse
2012 - 2014
Cafe hoche
- Serveuse
2012 - 2014
Formations
Sup De Vente AFPA Lorient N.T.C. (Lorient)
Lorient
2014 - 2014
Réseau
Alexandre WELMENT
Ariane JADOUL
Daniel ORJEBIN
Mahdi ABBI
Maud LEMOINE
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Oualid BOULAAHIA
Pauline LE GOSLÈS
Philippe JADOUL
Thibaut COMMUN
