Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Wafa BERNY
Ajouter
Wafa BERNY
MONTRÉAL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Université québec à Montréal
- Conseillere
maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Evelyne IVORRA
Florent NICOLOT
Nadia BARROU
Nasreddine MESSAOUD-NACER
Noufissa BELFKIH
Soumya BENHADDOU
Zine El Abidine IDRISSI KAITOUNI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z