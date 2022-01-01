Retail
Wafae EZAHOUANY
Wafae EZAHOUANY
Southfield
En résumé
Mes compétences :
technico commercial
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Lear Corporation
- Opératrice de production
Southfield
2014 - 2014
Chellah Motors
- Stage
2013 - maintenant
: Stage au niveau du Service commercial et service après vente au sein de Chellah Motors (Concessionnaire de marque KIA sur
ISTA SALA AL JADIDA (Sala Aljadida)
Sala Aljadida
2012 - 2013
Diplôme technicien spécialisé
spécialisé en Technico-commercial en vente des véhicules et des pièces de rechange.
ISTA SALA AL JADIDA (Sala Aljadida)
Sala Aljadida
2011 - 2012
technicien spécialisé
Lycée Mohamed VI (Sala Aljadida)
Sala Aljadida
2010 - 2011
Baccalaureate Degree
Abderrahman RAJI
Abdessamad BOUTAYEB
Amine RAIS
Hanane BERREM
Hatim EL KHAMLICHI
Kawtar ZERHOUNI
Khalifa Essabri KARIM
Manal CHERKAOUI DEKKAKI
Rachid RYANY
Riyad MOUSTAPHA
