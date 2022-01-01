Retail
Wafae SAAIOU
Wafae SAAIOU
Casablanca
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ciments du maroc
- Contrôleur de gestion (stagiaire )
Casablanca
2014 - 2014
Ace conseil
- Auditrice (stagiaire)
EVRY
2013 - 2013
R.A.M.S.A
- Comptable (stagiaire)
2013 - 2013
Sté Marona ( filiale SNI)
- Stagiare comptable
2012 - 2012
Formations
ENCG (Agadir)
Agadir
2009 - 2014
Réseau
Ahmed BOUTRIK
Halima AZRGUI
Hassan ABOUTAYEB
Jean-Yves LE GOFF DE BERDOUARÉ
Khalid JMOUR
Mustapha IZGUI / DRH -JURISTE AFFAIRES SOCIALES
Stage De Kobido ESPACE KOBIDO
Yassine ESSERKASSI
