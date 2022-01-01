Menu

Wahib SAIDI

Saint Symphorien sur Coise

Election législatives 2022

Mes compétences :
XML
WiMAX
Wi-Fi
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VirtualBox
VPN
VMware
UMTS
TCP/IP
SQL
SIP
SAMBA
PostgreSQL
Personal Home Page
PPP
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Linux Debian
LDAP
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Java
IPSec
HTML
GSM
GNU
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Drupal
Domain Name Server Protocol
C Programming Language
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • WiBox - Ingénieur Télécoms et Réseaux (Alternance)

    Saint Symphorien sur Coise 2013 - 2014 WiBox - Ingénieur Télécommunication et Réseau - Contrat de professionnalisation
    Etude de la qualité des services VoIP sur réseaux Wimax et Fibre Optique utilisés par WiBox
    Développement de sondes pour mesurer la QoS de la VoIP à différents points du réseau
    Mise en place de l'architecture de collecte et d'analyse des résultats de mesure des sondes
    Supervision et gestion des incidents (support client)
    Rédaction de documentations techniques et transfert de compétences ,

  • Centre Communal d'Action Sociale d'Aix les Bains - Administrateur Système (Stage)

    2013 - 2013 Centre Communal d'Action Sociale d'Aix les Bains -
    Gestion des incidents réseaux
    Mise en place d'une solution de virtualisation basée sur Citrix XEN
    Etude d'une solution de ToIP basée sur Asterisk et mise en place d'une architecture de tests
    Participation à l'élaboration du Cahier de Clauses Techniques Particulières pour un appel d'offres

  • Région Rhône - Projet Professionnel

    2012 - 2013 Création d'un portail Internet destiné à la gestion d'épreuves sportives (rhone-alpes-challenge.fr)

Formations

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2013 - 2014 Master 2 Systèmes Informatiques et Réseaux

  • Université Chambéry Savoie

    Le Bourget Du Lac 2012 - 2013 Master 1

    IUP - Sciences et Technologies de l'Information et de la Communication,
    Sept. 2013 Master 1 IUP - Sciences et Technologies de l'Information et de la Communication, mention Télécommunication et Réseaux

