Wahib SBAI

A commercially astute and results orientated sales professional who is committed to excelling within telecommunication and recruitment industry. A multilingual professional with international knowledge and experience combined with academic excellence and practical experiences. I am a self-motivated and hard working person who is able to work independently as well as contribute strongly within a team. Demonstrate strength of character to relocate from France to London to gain further skills and experience in sales within recruitment and IT/telecommunication sectors. I was recognized for the ability to learn and to adapt quickly as well as to bring value to the company.



Specialities in Cloud include:



Infrastructure: Amazon; Abiquo Enterprise Edition; CloudStack; Eucalyptus; GoGrid; Lunacloud; Google Storage; GreenButton; GreenQloud; IBM cloud computing; iland; Joyent; Nimbula; Nimbus; OpenNebula; OpenStack; Rackspace Cloud; Zadara Storage; OVirt

Applications: Web browsers; Google Apps; OwnCloud; Microsoft Online; Salesforce; ContactOffice



Platforms: Amazon; App Engine; GreenQloud; AppScale; Windows Azure; Engine Yard; Force.com; Heroku; Inktank; OrangeScape; RightScale; Cloud Foundry; Mendix; OpenShift; Tsuru; Jelastic



Positions include: Architect; Presales; Managers; Directors; CxO; VP…



Technologies Include: Networking; Security; Datacenters; Internet; Structured storage; Virtualization; Web APIs; Virtual appliance; Cloud database