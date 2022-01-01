Wahib SBAI

Menu

A commercially astute and results orientated sales professional who is committed to excelling within telecommunication and recruitment industry. A multilingual professional with international knowledge and experience combined with academic excellence and practical experiences. I am a self-motivated and hard working person who is able to work independently as well as contribute strongly within a team. Demonstrate strength of character to relocate from France to London to gain further skills and experience in sales within recruitment and IT/telecommunication sectors. I was recognized for the ability to learn and to adapt quickly as well as to bring value to the company.

Specialities in Cloud include:

Infrastructure: Amazon; Abiquo Enterprise Edition; CloudStack; Eucalyptus; GoGrid; Lunacloud; Google Storage; GreenButton; GreenQloud; IBM cloud computing; iland; Joyent; Nimbula; Nimbus; OpenNebula; OpenStack; Rackspace Cloud; Zadara Storage; OVirt
Applications: Web browsers; Google Apps; OwnCloud; Microsoft Online; Salesforce; ContactOffice

Platforms: Amazon; App Engine; GreenQloud; AppScale; Windows Azure; Engine Yard; Force.com; Heroku; Inktank; OrangeScape; RightScale; Cloud Foundry; Mendix; OpenShift; Tsuru; Jelastic

Positions include: Architect; Presales; Managers; Directors; CxO; VP…

Technologies Include: Networking; Security; Datacenters; Internet; Structured storage; Virtualization; Web APIs; Virtual appliance; Cloud database

Entreprises

  • Amcor - Talent Acquisition Partner

    Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 2018 - maintenant

  • Abb - Talent Partner

    Cergy 2017 - 2018

  • Mylan - Talent Acquisition Business Partner Europe

    SAINT PRIEST Cedex 2016 - 2017
    Our history, our mission and our values tell the story of who we are as a company. We began as a pharmaceutical distributor, providing products to customers in smaller communities.
    Today we’re one of the world’s leading generics and specialty pharmaceutical companies, with sales in approximately 165 countries and territories. And our dedication to providing access to medicine continues to grow after more than 50 years.

  • Itech Consult AG - Account Manager

    2014 - 2016

  • Morson International - Senior Cloud Computing Consultant

    2013 - 2014 My focus and expertise is providing skilled contract/permanent resources in the Cloud computing arena worldwide. I also specialise in additional markets such as IT,Telecommunications.

    At Morson international we source exceptional Cloud-focused candidates for Consultancies, Operators,system integrators & software vendors across the globe.

    Quite simply, because our teams focus on a specific niche area, and we have therefore built up an unrivalled understanding of the relevant skills and technologies to support our clients globally.

    We have successfully recruited Telecom professionals for organisations in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

    If you are looking for an expert recruitment partner in the Cloud domain or if you want a confidential talk as you are thinking moving companies, then please give me a call on +44 (0)207 633 4781.

    The IT/Telecoms sector is arguably the most globally influential industry of the 21st century. It continues to develop rapidly and is notorious for its fast-paced and dynamic environment.

    Morson’s position as a leading global recruitment supplier to the Telecoms industry is strengthened by the continued advancements across our client base. Working with prominent global brands, in locations such as Europe, South America, Africa, the Far and Middle East, we are at the forefront of international Telecoms recruitment.

    Morson works in conjunction with sector developments to offer the most cutting-edge recruitment solutions for this challenging industry. We have the ability to mobilise highly technical candidates across 75 countries worldwide, and carry existing partnerships with global partners, embassies and International Trade Bodies.

    We supply a range of disciplines in the division.

  • First Point Group - Senior Recruitment Consultant

    2012 - 2013 Role: Set up the permanent team, Maintain and expand existing relationships, working closely alongside them to offer a bespoke end to end recruitment service. Using market info and trends to strategically open new business, work in niche verticals across Europe to cater to specialist clients.


    Responsibilities: Go onsite to clients to understand company structure and culture,assess their needs and secure successful contract. Build on existing candidate database, focus on leads and referrals to enhance quality of database. Work on a niche vertical and understand various technology domains. Represent First Point Group to expand the company brand awareness amongst the IT/ Telecommunication industry. Manage the end to end recruitment lifecycle,assessing candidates and conducting vigorous screenings leading to successful placements.

    Achievements: Successfully signed global agreements with leading multinational IT/Telco cooperations and consultancies across EMEA. Built an executive database of candidates, and proactively market selected profiles into various clients enabling new doors to be opened.

  • Networkers International PLC - Consultant

    2009 - 2012

Formations

