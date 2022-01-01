Wahiba KHELFA

Menu

Entrepreneurship - Performance driven professional with 17 years plus global experience at different functions with proven track records : efficiency and good results in change management, purchasing performance, management gains, supplier/customer relationship management, team work.
Recognized for being fully involved in any of my missions, continuous improvement is my philosophy.

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Coordination
Coordination d'une équipe
Développement commercial
Formation
Gestion Financière
International
Langues
Langues étrangères
Management
Montage
Montage de projet
Organisation
Recherche
Relation Client
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • ArcelorMittal - SENIOR BUYER EUROPE - CAPEX / REVAMPS SPECIALIST

    2013 - maintenant Budget 2016 : 20 000 K€ (Main Project 6 000 K€)
    5 sites in France & Italy.
    Group procurement strategy deployement - Change Management

    Project management
    Customer / Supplier relationship Management
    Crosscultural Environnement
    French, English, italian, Spanish

    International Sourcing, RFx, e-sourcing & e-auctions
    Bundling Negociation, Multisite synergies, buying process deployment, TCO vision
    Safety, risk management, contracting

  • ArcelorMittal - Supply Chain - Customer Service Coordinator - Italian customers

    2011 - 2013 Global Coordination (4 people)
    Strategic customer relationship Management- Pro action
    Production follow up & Stocks control (Business Object / SteelUser)
    Supply Chain management
    Contingency plans

    Reporting - KPIs

  • ALISS SARL - Business Owner - General Manager

    2004 - 2010 General Management & Business Strategy

    Freight forwarder - International - Multimodal, Overseas
    Average Turnover 500 K€, 120 clients for the whole business period
    Main Target small & medium size companies Europe
    Average Staff 4 people

    - Business Development : national & international clients
    - Networking : trade fairs, club of entrepreneurs
    - Sourcing Europe
    - Sales / Buying Negociation
    - Contracting- Risk management
    - Recruiting & human resources management
    - Team training & team building

    - French, English, Italian, Spanish

  • CH ROBINSON EUROPE -MILAN AGENCY - Sales and operation coordinator

    2000 - 2004 International Freight forwarder - Rail / Road transports - Multimodal

    - Analyse of activity - Corrective actions proposal ( 6 month Mission)
    - Business Development
    - Customer satisfaction
    - Sales / Buying Negociation
    - Sourcing
    - Contracting
    - Italian staff training

Formations

  • IAE Grenoble

    Grenoble 2014 - 2015 MASTER 2

    Strategic Procurement Management
    Strategy and procurement organisations - Performance Management skills and tools - Thinking out of the box - Creativity and innovation - Communication

  • Lycée Augustin Fresnel BTS CI

    Caen 1995 - 1998 BTS COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL

    Intenational Business rules - Legal and economics - Languages

