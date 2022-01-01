Retail
Wahiba MESSAOUDENE
Ajouter
Wahiba MESSAOUDENE
LE HAVRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cosco container lines
- Agent de booking
2010 - maintenant
Nestor et nelson
- Teleoperatrice
2000 - 2010
Formations
Lycée Jeanne D'Arc, Sainte Adresse
Le Havre
1998 - 1999
bts action co
Réseau
Amar NEHILI
Aziz MOUAOUED
Fabien PATRY
Sandrine COUSIN
