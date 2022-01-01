Menu

Wahid CHELLALI

KOUBA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Etre a l ecoute des autres

Entreprises

  • Edied bouira algerie - Technicien en froid climatisation

    1996 - maintenant

  • Edied - Technicien en froid climatisation

    1996 - maintenant

  • Edied bouira - Technicien en froid climatisation

    1996 - maintenant Je fait la reparation de lelectromenager et j assure la garenti je suis ou service apre vente

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :