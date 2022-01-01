Wail HASOON

With a considerable experience in Hotel Operations, Sales, I has worked in many properties in Morocco with Naional & International chains such as Accor, Kenzi Hotels, Hotels & Resorts of Morocco and currently Le Trianon luxury hotel & spa



Spécialisations :- Sales & Marketing background

- Commercial awareness

- Market penetration

- Market segmentation & targeting

- PR & Marketing partnerships

- Business expansion & development

- P&L Analysis & Control

- Developing Relationships, guest's satisfaction focus

- People Management & Development

- Revenue Management



Mes compétences :

Vente

Tourisme

Marketing

Management

Luxe

Développement commercial

Communication

Revenue management

Hôtellerie

Ventes

Management hôtelier

E-commerce

Développement des affaire