Wail HASOON

MONTRÉAL

En résumé

With a considerable experience in Hotel Operations, Sales, I has worked in many properties in Morocco with Naional & International chains such as Accor, Kenzi Hotels, Hotels & Resorts of Morocco and currently Le Trianon luxury hotel & spa

Spécialisations :- Sales & Marketing background
- Commercial awareness
- Market penetration
- Market segmentation & targeting
- PR & Marketing partnerships
- Business expansion & development
- P&L Analysis & Control
- Developing Relationships, guest's satisfaction focus
- People Management & Development
- Revenue Management

Mes compétences :
Vente
Tourisme
Marketing
Management
Luxe
Développement commercial
Communication
Revenue management
Hôtellerie
Ventes
Management hôtelier
E-commerce
Développement des affaire

Entreprises

  • Trianon Luxury Hotel & Spa - General Manager

    2013 - 2014

  • Hotels & Resorts of Morocco - E-Commerce manager

    2013 - 2013

  • Booking.com - Account Manager North africa

    Paris 2011 - 2013

    Established in 1996, Booking.com B.V. guarantees the best prices for any type of property, ranging from small independent hotels to five-star luxury properties through Booking.com. The Booking.com website is available in 41 languages and offers over 169004 hotels in 155 countries.

    

  • Kenzi Hotels Group - Key Account Manager

    2011 - 2011

  • ICO Tours International - Responsable Commercial

    2010 - 2011

  • Ideosoft Maroc - Consultant Sénior

    2009 - 2010

  • S'tours voyage - Chef de projet incentives et congrès

    2008 - 2008

  • OFPPT - Formateur Hôtellerie et restauration

    Casablanca 2008 - 2009

  • Novotel Casa city center - Chef de brigade

    2007 - 2008

  • Ibis casa voyageur - Responsable de restauration

    2006 - 2007

Formations

  • Université Du Québec À Montréal - Ecole Des Sciences De La Gestion (Montréal)

    Montréal 2014 - 2015 Master en developemment du tourisme

  • Institut Supérieur International Du Tourisme De Tanger ISITT (Tanger)

    Tanger 2002 - 2006 administration et gestion des entreprises touristiques et hôteliéres

