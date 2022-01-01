''Ejecutivos profesionales Estimados, Es capaz de complacer a un entre reallt tus manos, mi resumen actualizado, que expresan mi disposición a colaborar y hacer negocios con usted, espero lo mejor de realizaciones a sus organismos y sus países, tienen un gran día. ..Wail ..''



Mr. Wail Lamouri, spent more than 06 years, in the oil & gas industry, upstream, exploration and productive development in the reservoir engineering, testing & subsea segment, where he represented his former company Halliburton Energy Services as a Data acquisition service, Drill stem testing, Field Engineer where he expressed a busy assignment in many locations within the Algerian desert, and an interaction with all onshore energy services products, global operator, and several rig types from 2011 to the end of 2013. The former three years before his adherence to the Testing & subsea product service line, PSL, he worked also at Halliburton Energy services, where he served in corporate affairs, Operations liaison and coordination, communication & transimission, administrative support & coordination, IT development solutions, and security administration. With several regular and part time titles, from the associate field, right coordination level.



So, he put between your hands, his modest professional & educational curriculum for your intentions, ladies & gentlemen, to express his interest to your respectable active groups, in attempt for more knowledge interaction, professional exchange, carreer development that is for sure, in Mr. Wail Lamouri believe, the unique source and birth of innovation, know- how spirit and the smart guide for the upcoming energy challenges and events.

So, at the end of this modest resume introduction, Mr. Wail Lamouri, wishes the best of realizations and success for your respectable active groups, your country, and the entire globe, and welcomes you in his modest professional & educational pathways records.



Wail. L



Mes compétences :

Rural development

Performance development

Laboratory analysis

Human resources development

Agricultural product analysis

Risk Assessment

Performance Management

Operation Liaison

Market development

Logistics

Economical analysis

Drill Stem Test

Energy services

Translation & interpreting

Breeding techniques

Coordination

Exploration & production