Wail LAMOURI

MOHAMMADIA

En résumé

''Ejecutivos profesionales Estimados, Es capaz de complacer a un entre reallt tus manos, mi resumen actualizado, que expresan mi disposición a colaborar y hacer negocios con usted, espero lo mejor de realizaciones a sus organismos y sus países, tienen un gran día. ..Wail ..''

Mr. Wail Lamouri, spent more than 06 years, in the oil & gas industry, upstream, exploration and productive development in the reservoir engineering, testing & subsea segment, where he represented his former company Halliburton Energy Services as a Data acquisition service, Drill stem testing, Field Engineer where he expressed a busy assignment in many locations within the Algerian desert, and an interaction with all onshore energy services products, global operator, and several rig types from 2011 to the end of 2013. The former three years before his adherence to the Testing & subsea product service line, PSL, he worked also at Halliburton Energy services, where he served in corporate affairs, Operations liaison and coordination, communication & transimission, administrative support & coordination, IT development solutions, and security administration. With several regular and part time titles, from the associate field, right coordination level.

So, he put between your hands, his modest professional & educational curriculum for your intentions, ladies & gentlemen, to express his interest to your respectable active groups, in attempt for more knowledge interaction, professional exchange, carreer development that is for sure, in Mr. Wail Lamouri believe, the unique source and birth of innovation, know- how spirit and the smart guide for the upcoming energy challenges and events.
So, at the end of this modest resume introduction, Mr. Wail Lamouri, wishes the best of realizations and success for your respectable active groups, your country, and the entire globe, and welcomes you in his modest professional & educational pathways records.

Wail. L

Mes compétences :
Rural development
Performance development
Laboratory analysis
Human resources development
Agricultural product analysis
Risk Assessment
Performance Management
Operation Liaison
Market development
Logistics
Economical analysis
Drill Stem Test
Energy services
Translation & interpreting
Breeding techniques
Coordination
Exploration & production

Entreprises

  • World Health Organization - Logistics & procurement assistant

    2016 - 2017 The Units of Administrative support of country offices (CSU) have been implemented in the organizational chart to provide support to managers and staff to enable them to fully exercise their responsibilities in the GSM environment ensure compliance with policies, procedures, rules and regulations in all transactions or for all administrative and financial issues, in the context of an enterprise resource planning system (ERP).
    Description of duties:
    Within the Management Support Unit of the country office, providing support and services in the preparation of the prerequisites for managing procurement and supply, and in the management of travel and meetings in related transactions to managers and staff to execute transactions GSM accordance with rules, regulations and policies of WHO.

  • World Food Programme - Logistics consultant

    Roma 2016 - 2016 1. Provide specialized support to logistics operations and activities, following standard processes and contributing, directly or indirectly, to the effective delivery of food assistance to beneficiaries. 2. Coordinate requisitioning and ensure timely delivery of commodities and supplies to authorised partners and destinations. 3. Manage logistics vendors’ contracting activities including performance monitoring and measurement. 4. Support gathering market intelligence, vendor assessments (e.g. transporters, retailers) to support vendor selection process. 5. Identify, resolve and/or provide recommendations on specialised queries/requests for support, using initiative and following standard processes, to ensure timely and accurate resolution of enquiries with excellent client service mind-set. 6. Prepare, monitor and revise budget for all delivery modalities, ensuring adherence to relevant procedures and in compliance with corporate standards. 7. Monitor inventory management processes to track trends and account for the inventory status from source to beneficiary. 8. Support oversight for commodity accounting data quality and integrity. 11. Perform research, collect data and conduct analysis, produce reports (e.g. CCTI, SPRs, financial closure, physical inventory, transport performance) and ensure information accuracy in corporate systems to enable informed decision-making. 12. Liaise with internal and external stakeholders to support logistics operations management and contribute to effective service delivery. 13. Supervise the work of support staff, providing practical advice and guidance, to ensure individual and team objectives are delivered to agreed standards and deadlines for all assistance modalities. 14. Support logistics emergency preparedness and response activities including Logistics Capacity Assessment and Contingency Plan update, to support WFP’s response in emergencies.

  • World Food Programme - Logistics assistant

    Roma 2015 - 2015 Born in 1961, WFP pursues a vision of the world in which every man, woman and child has access at all times to the food needed for an active and healthy life. We work towards that vision with our sister UN agencies in Rome -- the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development .

    Tasks & duties
    Within delegated authority, the Logistics Assistant been responsible for the following duties:
    • Monitor the receipt of all the WFP food commodities coming from ports or locally purchased;
    • Ensure cleanliness and pest-free storing conditions and proper warehousing practices;
    • Support the Senior Logistics Assistant in supervising the offloading and stacking of the commodities;
    • Maintain records, or ensure that partners’ staff assigned to the various stores keep records of the food items offloaded/loaded at the warehouses, adhering to the WFP systems;
    • Control incoming goods, both food and non-food commodities, by such methods as physical counts, random weight checks, rejection of any spoiled commodity, reconditioning of underweight bags in coordination with the WSRC & ARC;
    • Coordinate with ports and WFP headquarters the arrival and prepare reception of the trucks carrying commodities;
    • Coordinate with the WSRC & ARC for the delivery of goods on request against official and approved documentation “Food Release Note”;
    • Make periodic physical inventory checks and keep updated records on stack cards, and/or computer inventory lists;
    • Liaise with field monitors and others on matters pertaining to logistics;
    • Report on and, in consultation with the logistics unit, take appropriate action for the disposal of spoilt commodities;
    • Provide support and control of Implementing Partners storekeepers and casual labour;
    • Perform other related duties as required.
    Mr .Wail Lamouri spent, 60 to 80 % of the time on the field (warehouse management). This assignment is a support service to the UN

  • Halliburton - Field engineer

    Puteaux 2011 - 2013 * Halliburton, DST/ DAS field engineer, TSS, Drilling and evaluation of energetic reservoirs

  • Halliburton - EMR Gauge lab technician

    Puteaux 2011 - 2012 * Halliburton, DST/ EMR Gauge lab technician, TSS, Drilling and evaluation of energetic reservoirs

  • Halliburton - Coordinator security services

    Puteaux 2010 - 2011 * + Halliburton, April 2008, March 2010, Communication associate, Operation Liaison, Information technology.

  • Halliburton - Dispatcher

    Puteaux 2010 - 2011 , Dispatcher, Operation, Liaison & Coordination corporate affairs services:

  • Ford Auto Services - Sales coordinator

    Toulouse 2006 - 2007 ,sales coordinator, Ford network, Algeria, Nariméne Auto INC, Algeria headquarters, Dar El Beidha, Algiers.

  • Biolab Vet INC - Administrator

    2006 - 2007 , Adminstrator, Biolab Vet INC, Algeria headquarters, Dar El Beidha, Algiers.

Formations

  • Ecile Normale Superieur ENSB Alger (Alger)

    Alger 2006 - 2011 Licence doit etre transferer vers Université D,Alger

    Teaching English, American, British Civilizations.

  • Candidat Libre

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Baccalaureate Algeria 2006

    Social & Human sciences/ 13.55/20

  • Université D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 2005 - 2006 Non obtenu

    Journalism & communication

  • Université D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 2003 - 2007 Licence en Traduction & Interpretariat/ BA

    Traduction et interpretariat, Civilisations, Cultures universselles. Communication

  • Lycée Mohamed Boussaidi (Alger)

    Alger 2000 - 2003 Baccalaureate Algeria 2003

    Social & Human sciences/ Leader of the session/ 12.82/20

