Menu

Wajdi BOUASKER

SOUSSE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ENIS - Ecole Nationale des Ingénieurs de Sfax - Etudiant

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • ENIS (Sfax)

    Sfax 2012 - maintenant

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :