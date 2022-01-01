Wajdi ENNOUNI

With over ten years’ experience and a proven track record of developing direct sales using deep geomarketing analyses I have consistently exceeded set targets. An experienced, highly energetic professional with the ability to improve quality acquisition and high value loyalty through adaptation of commercial actions and analysis of customer service policies. I have successfully directed the execution of tactical operating plans for many of the worlds most respected and recognisable brands within the telecommunication sector, including mobile, broadband and landline fields. I also possess strong managerial skills included but not limited to: coaching; performance tracking; budgeting; planning and high capability to obtain buy in from the managerial line when required. My expertise comprises; cross-functional team leadership, effective delivery of training on new systems and processes for 3G, merchandising, POS advertising as well as street sales event planning and execution all within agreed timelines.



Mes compétences :

Management

Business development

Sales support

Team management

Commercial training

Sales event snd road show organisation