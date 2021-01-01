Menu

Wajdi WAJDI HAMZA (HAMZA)

Sfax, Tunis

Our Firm dispenses legal advice to clients on all kinds of legal matters, such as criminal law, financial and commercial law, debts recovery, patents, contracts, labor agreements.
We develop litigation strategies, draft contracts and ensure adequate judicial procedures.
Also, we provide some investigation services and cases research.
Based on our belief in CRS values, we launched by 2019 ''Citoyen-Gov'' Initiative to promote: Public trust in Tunisia, citizenship, democratic governance, and Economic growth & Trade.
Our social Initiative is funded basically by "Mepi" in collaboration with "IREX".
Whether In Professional or Social work, we are always keen to strengthen our knowledge, network, and partnerships, to make a sustainable impact and reach clients' satisfaction.

  • Wajdi Hamza Business Lawyer - Lawyer

  • American University Of Beirut

    Beirut 2018 - 2018 Fellowship, Middle East Partnership Initiative.

  • Institut Supérieur De La Profession D'Avocat ISPA (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2010 Law Practice Competencies Certificate (Higher Institute Of Lawyers -2010)

