Walid BETTAIEB

Meudon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
Linux
Télécommunications

Entreprises

  • Gemalto - Solution&Services Integration Engineer

    Meudon 2014 - maintenant Intégration, deployement et administration des divers plateformes chez les Opérateurs Téléphoniques (En France et à l'international) et chez les fournisseurs (SP,CP..)
    OTA solution: OTA classique et AOTA (SMS,CATTP, HTTP..)
    SIMCARD
    Security and Crypto
    Plateformes NFC
    Plateformes GSMR
    Plateformes M2M (OSM, ODC,..): Norme et Standard GMA
    Standard et Normes AFCM,GP

  • Andrexen - Support& Integration Engineer

    Paris 2013 - 2014 VAS and VOIP platforms
    IPCENTREX, Trunking, VMS SIP
    Unified communication platforms (UC, RCS, WEBRTC...).
    IMS and CAMEL

  • Orange Tunisie - Ingénieur VAS

    Paris 2010 - 2013 VAS Engineer:
    . Multivas HUAWEI (SMSC,VMSC,MMSC,CRBT,)
    . MiTV of Alcatel Lucent
    . USSD plateforme of AS OpenCode
    . SMSGateway
    • AS OpenCode
    • Development included extensive menu coding & integration with IN, Billing, Provisioning & VAS nodes.
    • USSD KPI definition and analysis

Formations

