Walid BETTAIEB

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Linux
Télécommunications
Entreprises
Gemalto
- Solution&Services Integration Engineer
Meudon2014 - maintenantIntégration, deployement et administration des divers plateformes chez les Opérateurs Téléphoniques (En France et à l'international) et chez les fournisseurs (SP,CP..)
OTA solution: OTA classique et AOTA (SMS,CATTP, HTTP..)
SIMCARD
Security and Crypto
Plateformes NFC
Plateformes GSMR
Plateformes M2M (OSM, ODC,..): Norme et Standard GMA
Standard et Normes AFCM,GP
Andrexen
- Support& Integration Engineer
Paris2013 - 2014VAS and VOIP platforms
IPCENTREX, Trunking, VMS SIP
Unified communication platforms (UC, RCS, WEBRTC...).
IMS and CAMEL
Orange Tunisie
- Ingénieur VAS
Paris2010 - 2013VAS Engineer:
. Multivas HUAWEI (SMSC,VMSC,MMSC,CRBT,)
. MiTV of Alcatel Lucent
. USSD plateforme of AS OpenCode
. SMSGateway
• AS OpenCode
• Development included extensive menu coding & integration with IN, Billing, Provisioning & VAS nodes.
• USSD KPI definition and analysis