Walid CHAABANI

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
UNIX Open BSD
Active Directory
Windows Server 2008R2
VPN
VMware
VBScript
SQL
Remedy
Python Programming
Personal Home Page
Oracle
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Access
Linux Fedora
Linux
Java
Intrusion Prevention System
Intrusion Detection System
ITIL
IPSec
HTML
FW
Domain Name Server Protocol
Citrix XenDesktop
Citrix Winframe
C Programming Language
MySQL
Citrix XenApp
Cisco Switches/Routers
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Triple DES
TFTP
TCP/IP
SystemImager
Secure Shell
SNMP
Radius
RIP
Proxy
OSS (Operating Support Systems)
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Network File System
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Outlook
LAN/WAN > VLAN
ISO 900X Standard
IPV 6
IGRP
Hyper-V
Ethernet
Dynamic Host Control protocol

Entreprises

  • EBI SA groupe ecobank - Ingénieur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2015 - 2015 Mise en place de GLPI (Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique) via le plugin FusionInventory.
    Étude et mise en place d’un outil de CMS Groupware et la refonte d’un portail intranet avec la solution Tikiwiki.
    Analyse et proposition d’une architecture de stockage.
    Administration des Serveurs Windows Server 2012, Hyper-V, Active Directory, Cisco Unified Communications Manager, ESXi, Nagios …
    Mise en place d’un outil de versionning SVN.
    Support niveau 1, 2 et 3.

  • HRG France - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2013 - 2013 Etude de cadrage comparative des solutions de virtualisation des desktops, Citrix XenDesktop et Vmwre Horizon, Inclut le déploiement de la solution choisie « VMware View » et la relation avec les éditeurs concernés.
    Administration Active Directory sous Windows Server 2008R2 (gestion des OU, User & Computers, VBscript, etc ...)
    Support des incidents de nature technique BMC Remedy dans la philosophie d'ITIL.

  • La société SIT - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2012 - 2012 Déploiement et optimisation d'une solution de monitoring Open Source (Nagios, Centreon, Nagvis), inclut notament :
    * Etude comparative des solutions de monitoring open source (Cacti, OpenNMS, Zabbix). ;
    * Configuration Postfix avec Serveur Exchange de la société. ;
    * La configuration et l'intégration du serveur Syslog avec la solution de monitoring.

  • RTI - Assistant Administrateur Réseaux

    2011 - 2011 * Mise en place d'une architecture réseau sécurisée (Snort, VPN, Firewall)

Formations

Réseau

