Yahya AL DHURAIBI

Mes compétences :

Linux

Visual Basic .NET

UNIX

C, C++

Active Directory

Wi-Fi

Visual Basic 6

VMware

UNIX Open BSD

TFTP

TCP/IP

SQL

RIS

Oracle PL/SQL

Object Oriented Analysis/Design

OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)

Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Internet Information Server

Microsoft Exchange 2010

Microsoft Exchange 2007

Microsoft Access

MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)

Lotus Notes/Domino

Linux Red Hat

Linux Fedora

LAN/WAN > VLAN

Java

FTP

Ethernet

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Domain Name Server Protocol

Citrix Winframe

C++

BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)

ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)

ADSL

IPSec, OpenSSH, Iptables/Netfilter, ,packetfilter

VMWare (ESX/ESXi), Hyper-V, Linux V-SERVER.

RIP, BGP, IGRP, OSPF, IPv4

TCP/IP, VLAN, ACL, HSRP, CARP,