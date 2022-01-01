Menu

Yahya AL DHURAIBI

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Linux
Visual Basic .NET
UNIX
C, C++
Active Directory
Wi-Fi
Visual Basic 6
VMware
UNIX Open BSD
TFTP
TCP/IP
SQL
RIS
Oracle PL/SQL
Object Oriented Analysis/Design
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Access
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux Red Hat
Linux Fedora
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Java
FTP
Ethernet
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Citrix Winframe
C++
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
ADSL
IPSec, OpenSSH, Iptables/Netfilter, ,packetfilter
VMWare (ESX/ESXi), Hyper-V, Linux V-SERVER.
RIP, BGP, IGRP, OSPF, IPv4
TCP/IP, VLAN, ACL, HSRP, CARP,

Entreprises

  • Total - Stagiaire: Ingénieur Qualité de service en Système d'Information

    COURBEVOIE 2014 - 2014
    * Construire et restituer des indicateurs de performance de services réseaux, sécurité, serveurs, bureautiques, et applicatifs.
    * Contribuer à la formalisation d'une méthodologie de mesure de la performance de bout en bout du système d'information via Alaloop, dyntrance, comuware,....etc.
    * Mise à jour des référentiels techniques d'exploitation.
    * Participation à la collecte et à la spécification des besoins clients, à la mise en place des points de mesure, à la réalisation des mesures et à leur restitution dans des tableaux de bord.
    * Mener à bien des projets d'infrastructure liés au maintien en conditions opérationnelles des outils de métrologie.

  • RMIT - Network and System Administrator–RMIT

    2011 - 2012 • Data Center virtualization via VMWare ESXi.
    • Establishing strong authentication on the production servers.
    • Setting up reverse proxy for load balancing between the application servers.
    • Administration for the different application servers TOMCAT.
    • Managing the Oracle data base server.
    • Incidents and changes management.

    Technical environment: VMware ESXi 5.0, vsphere client, VMware converter, Oracle 10g, HA proxy, Debian, Centos,

  • MYS (Modern Youth Society) - Administration de réseaux et système

    2011 - 2011 * Administration du serveur sous la plateforme Windows , Configuration d'Active Directory configuration du réseau d'infrastructure du parc informatique.

  • YPC (YEMEN PETROLIUM COMPANY) - Stage:Support technique dans le département d'informatique et maintenance de réseaux,

    2008 - 2008 technique dans le département d'informatique et maintenance de réseaux, YPC (

Formations

  • Université Evry Val D'Essonne

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Master 2

    Architecture des Systèmes en Réseaux

  • Evry (Evry)

    Evry 2012 - 2013

  • Université D' Aden (Aden)

    Aden 2005 - 2010 Diplôme en ingénierie

    Diplôme en ingénierie, spécialité en sciences et ingénierie d'informatique

  • Lycée De Beihan (Beihan)

    Beihan 2001 - 2004 BAC- scientifique

Réseau